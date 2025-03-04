CISO vs. CIO: Where security and IT leadership clash (and how to fix it)

The dynamic between CISOs and CIOs has always been complex. While both roles are essential to an organization’s success, their priorities often put them at odds. The CIO focuses on IT efficiency, innovation, and business enablement, while the CISO prioritizes security, risk management, and compliance. These differing objectives can lead to friction, but with the right strategies, they can be aligned to create a stronger, more resilient organization.

The root of the conflict

The tension between CISOs and CIOs often stems from these key areas:

1. Conflicting goals – CIOs ensure seamless IT operations and adopt new technologies to drive business success. CISOs, on the other hand, must mitigate cyber risks, which can sometimes slow down IT projects or introduce additional compliance steps.

2. Budget and resource allocation – IT budgets often favor operational improvements, while security investments may be seen as a cost rather than a revenue enabler. This can lead to disagreements on priorities.

3. Reporting structure – In many organizations, the CISO reports to the CIO, which can create a hierarchy where security is perceived as a secondary concern to IT operations.

4. Security vs. speed – CIOs prioritize agility and digital transformation, while CISOs emphasize security controls, which can sometimes slow down new technology rollouts.

5. Communication gaps – A lack of shared language between IT and security teams can cause misunderstandings about risks and business needs.

“Although sometimes CISOs and CIOs have differing priorities, when they join forces budget allocations increase, internal processes are streamlined and external stakeholders gain greater confidence in the organization’s security posture. CIOs that work with CISOs from the inception phase tend to experience less friction as projects progress. ‘Moving the goal posts’ is an all-too-common issue that CIOs have to deal with, but working alongside CISOs who communicate effectively and have clearly defined standards and requirements will help to reduce that conflict and keep projects running smoothly – without costly and frustrating disruption. This means that the CISO-CIO collaboration enables faster, more secure technology implementation and faster, more secure innovation to support accelerated business growth,” Nick Kathmann, CISO at LogicGate, told Help Net Security.

Collaboration strategies

Instead of operating in silos or at odds, CISOs and CIOs can implement these strategies to work together:

Align on business objectives

Both leaders must recognize that IT efficiency and security are not competing interests but complementary forces that support business goals.

Establish joint key performance indicators (KPIs) that incorporate both IT and security objectives.

Improve governance and reporting structure

Many organizations are moving toward a model where the CISO reports directly to the CEO or Board, giving security a more independent voice.

If the CISO remains under the CIO, there should be clear autonomy on security-related decisions.

Foster a culture of shared responsibility

Instead of treating security as a roadblock, IT teams should see it as a business enabler that protects innovation.

Implement security-by-design principles in IT projects to ensure security is built into processes rather than added as an afterthought.

Invest in collaboration tools and practices

Regular joint meetings between IT and security teams can help align strategies and resolve conflicts early.

Consider using integrated dashboards that provide both IT performance and security risk metrics in one place.

Balance security and business agility

CISOs can work with CIOs to develop security frameworks that enable fast and secure technology adoption, rather than imposing rigid restrictions.

Implement risk-based approaches where security controls are applied in proportion to actual threats rather than blanket policies that hinder operations.

Advocate for shared budgets

Instead of fighting for separate budgets, CIOs and CISOs can present a unified case to leadership on how IT and security investments go hand in hand.

Emphasize the financial impact of security incidents to justify security spending as a cost-avoidance strategy rather than an expense.

Establish communication channels