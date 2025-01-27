Cyber trends set to influence business strategies

Diligent convened a group of 65 board members, C-suite executives, and leading subject matter experts to explore topics shaping the future of business: generative AI, cybersecurity and data privacy, geopolitical risk, and financial fraud and abuse.

In this Help Net Security video, Dottie Schindlinger, Executive Director of the Diligent Institute, discusses how 2025 presents boards with a technological headache and how these topics will shape cyber strategies at a board level across the new year and beyond.