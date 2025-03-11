How remote work strengthens cybersecurity teams

The global transition to remote work has reshaped traditional workplace dynamics, introducing challenges and opportunities for cybersecurity teams. For CISOs and security professionals, embracing a remote workforce can be a strategic advantage, enhancing team capabilities and driving the modernization of security practices.

Specialized security positions

For CISOs struggling to fill highly specialized cybersecurity roles, remote work provides a critical advantage: access to a global talent marketplace where niche expertise is more readily available.

Instead of competing for a small pool of local candidates with rare skills such as reverse engineering, OT/ICS security, cryptography, or threat hunting in cloud-native environments, organizations can source talent from regions with these skills more prevalent.

Additionally, partnering with remote contractors or consultants allows companies to onboard expertise for specific projects without the constraints of relocation or long-term hiring commitments.

“Having teams that can work effectively with each other, wherever they are in the world, and at whatever time, is invaluable. This is a business advantage that can be overlooked, especially in organizations where 9-to-5 office work is the norm. Cybersecurity teams should play to the strengths of the individuals within that team, and not assume a one-size-fits-all approach will benefit everyone equally. For example, having deep-knowledge specialists distributed around the world, working flexible hours, allows an organization to pull them in during an incident response, whatever the time of day, or day of the week. This brings a natural level of resilience in capability and responsiveness to a situation that a traditional, time and location-bound position would struggle to meet,” Thom Langford, CTO EMEA at Rapid7, told Help Net Security.

Modernizing security practices

The adoption of remote work necessitates a reevaluation and enhancement of existing security infrastructures. This shift compels organizations to modernize their security practices.

Key areas of transformation include:

Zero trust architecture: With the traditional network perimeter dissolved, implementing a zero trust model ensures that every access request is continuously verified, regardless of origin.

Cloud security integration: Remote work accelerates the migration to cloud services, prompting the adoption of cloud-native security solutions that offer scalable and flexible protection.

Advanced threat detection: Utilizing AI-driven tools enhances the ability to detect and respond to anomalies in real-time, a necessity in decentralized work environments.

Dan Lohrmann, Field Chief Information Security Officer at Presidio, emphasizes the importance of integrating security into all aspects of digital transformation: “As you innovate, ensure that security is built into deployments, and options chosen that match your business risk profile and organization’s values.”

Enhancing incident response and resilience

“The remote work model has forced a critical reassessment of our incident response protocols. We’ve established dedicated teams, clarified communication channels, and implemented regular testing of our response plans. These steps have resulted in more efficient identification, containment, and recovery processes when security incidents occur,” Bob Maley, CSO at Black Kite, explained.

A distributed cybersecurity team offers unique advantages in incident response and organizational resilience: