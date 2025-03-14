Corero Network Security expands AI capabilities across its portfolio

Corero Network Security announced the strategic advancement of AI capabilities across its product portfolio and operations—building on a long-standing legacy of intelligent, adaptive security solutions.

For years, Corero’s SmartWall ONE platform has delivered automated, real-time DDoS protection powered by advanced detection and adaptive response mechanisms. While others are now racing to add “AI” labels to their offerings, Corero has quietly focused on delivering tangible outcomes—speed, precision, and resilience—without relying on industry buzzwords.

“As AI technologies mature, they offer powerful opportunities to enhance network defense,” said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. “But we’ve always built intelligence into our solutions. SmartWall ONE has long incorporated adaptive response mechanisms without needing to call it AI. Now, as we integrate agentic AI capabilities into our expanding portfolio, we’re doing so with the same commitment to substance over marketing hype.”

CORE: Laying the foundation for smarter, more resilient networks

At the center of Corero’s AI evolution is CORE—the Corero Observability and Resiliency Ecosystem. CORE represents the company’s vision for an AI-enhanced future, designed to deliver deeper visibility, actionable insights, and more intuitive control to security teams. CORE establishes a foundation for AI-powered capabilities such as natural language queries and multi-source data correlation.

These innovations will offer customers faster insights and simplified security management as they come online—part of Corero’s deliberate, phased approach to ensuring real customer value at every step.

AI that amplifies human expertise, not replaces it

Corero’s use of AI extends beyond its products. The company’s Security Operations Center is actively deploying AI-driven threat intelligence to accelerate detection of new attack vectors and emerging techniques. This AI-enabled agility enhances Corero’s ability to deliver proactive defense, while maintaining the deep human expertise that has always set its solutions apart.”AI should be a force multiplier for expertise, not a marketing checkbox,” Herberger added. “Our approach is pragmatic, focused on improving responsiveness, reducing complexity, and empowering our customers to defend their networks with confidence.”

A measured, customer-first AI strategy

Corero’s AI integration reflects its commitment to purposeful innovation. While the industry is awash in promises of AI-driven transformation, Corero prioritizes what matters most: dependable, adaptive security that keeps networks resilient and available.”As we expand our AI initiatives, our focus stays where it has always been—on delivering results,” said Herberger. “We’re excited about AI’s potential, but our north star remains the same: protecting our customers with technology that works, not technology that trends.”