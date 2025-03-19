Outseer introduces Behavioral Biometrics capability

Outseer announced its platform-native Behavioral Biometrics capability. The addition of platformized Behavioral Biometrics introduces another layer of defense that continuously analyzes user interactions to detect anomalies in real time.

Building on its rich RSA heritage (formerly RSA Fraud & Risk Intelligence), Outseer has enhanced its platform to counter modern cyber threats. As fraud evolves, spurred by the digitization of payments, the spread of personal data across the dark web, the growing threat of scams and authorized fraud, as well as advancements like GenAI—Outseer’s multi-signal risk engine, leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and AI, sets a new standard for continuous, unified protection.

“Our customers are facing rising authorized and unauthorized fraud threats in digital banking and 3DS transactions, requiring fraud solutions that can accurately distinguish genuine users and transactions from criminal activity,” said John Filby, CEO of Outseer.

“The key to our innovations, from Behavioral Biometrics, Fast Identity Online (FIDO) authentication orchestration, and money mule modeling, to GenAI-based adaptive interventions, is developing them in close collaboration with our clients. Thanks to these innovations and platform-native componentry, we are addressing all-cause fraud and regulatory requirements with superior accuracy, scalability, and deployability,” added Filby.

Outseer’s new Behavioral Biometric capability, delivers enhanced authentication coupled with advanced criminal pattern recognition, ensuring regulatory compliance and improved fraud detection for difficult-to-spot fraudster techniques.

By correlating behavioral insights with other contextual fraud signals, the Outseer platform delivers fraud detection while minimizing friction for legitimate users—more signal and less noise. Outseer has developed and incorporated this within its unified fraud platform to ensure a seamless enablement without the additional integration, vendor compliance, and contractual complexity necessitated by third-party point solutions.

“Defense in depth remains the gold standard in the fight against fraud, and our platformized approach is the only way to achieve it at scale,” added Dr. Yogesh Patel, CTO and Chief Data Scientist at Outseer. “Our AI-powered platform ingests the full spectrum of critical fraud signals, including event data, device IDs, geo-IP, consortium data, and now Behavioral Biometrics. Our commitment to platform-native, client-centric solutions is transforming how fraud is detected as we fulfill our mission to make the world a safer place.”