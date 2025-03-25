Riskonnect boosts healthcare risk management with AI-based features

Riskonnect announces new AI-based features in its Healthcare Risk & Patient Safety solution.

The new AI capabilities, which are the latest innovations in the provider’s Intelligent Risk features, enable healthcare organizations to make smarter, faster decisionsand accelerate critical operations to minimize risk and deliver safe, high-quality patient care.

The two major AI-based features in the latest release of Riskonnect’s healthcare solution include:

Predictive Category Classification, which improves data quality, reduces decision fatigue for nurses, and speeds investigation time by automating the process of selecting the correct category of the event.

Adverse Event Severity Prediction, which helps triage and prioritize incident investigation by accurately forecasting severity of event at submission.

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to supercharge our customers’ risk management capabilities with AI. Our latest release specifically benefits healthcare users by giving an AI boost that helps improve patient safety through triaging and accelerating the investigation of events,” said Kathryn Carlson, chief product officer at Riskonnect. “Riskonnect is committed to continuous innovation. We’re strategically integrating AI and advanced technologies across our solutions where it will make the biggest difference for our customers.”

Riskonnect is continuously enhancing its product suite with AI to drive value for customers and transform the way they manage risk. The provider has a dedicated innovation lab team that explores risk management use cases for AI and emerging technologies and introduces new features across Riskonnect’s integrated risk management platform.

The new AI features for healthcare organizations are the latest in Riskonnect’s ongoing investments in its Intelligent Risk features. Intelligent Risk leverages AI and analytics to enable organizations to automate routine processes, improve accuracy, and augment human expertise to optimize risk decisions.

Riskonnect launched Intelligent Business Continuity & Resilience in 2024, which leverages AI to suggest content when drafting plans. The features help business continuity and disaster recovery professionals work faster through automation and provide better coverage. AI-based releases coming in 2025 include Intelligent Claims Processing, which will use machine learning algorithms to predict claims severity and AI to instantly summarize complex claims notes.