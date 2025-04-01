Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 1, 2025

Cloud Security Engineer

Fexco | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and implement security frameworks for cloud environments. Enforce secure access policies, MFA, and least privilege principles. Develop automated security solutions using IaC and scripting. Perform security assessments and recommend improvements.

Cyber Security Analyst

Shannex | Canada | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will develop and maintain security architecture principles, strategy and practices, roadmaps, and technical applications to engineer reliable solutions and measures for the business. Monitor systems, networks, and applications for potential security breaches or unusual activities. Investigate and respond to security incidents, minimizing impact and recovering systems.

Cyber Security Analyst

Atera | Israel | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will investigate, analyze, and respond to security incidents escalated by our SIEM/SOC service and other internal sources. Lead and coordinate incident response activities, ensuring thorough reporting and actionable insights. Actively participate in developing and refining Atera’s incident response playbooks, policies, and security procedures.







Cyber Security Architect

Hiscox | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will gather, analyse and prioritise requirements for security architecture and systems design. Develop and maintain a robust roadmap of security controls based on agreed objectives and priorities. Support the incident response lifecycle with the design and implementation of measures to contain the impact of a breach and prevent future incidents from occurring.

Cyber Security Operations Engineer

Enphase Energy | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Operations Engineer, you will implement, configure, and monitor SIEM tools to detect and respond to security incidents. Develop automation scripts and playbooks using SOAR to streamline security operations. Conduct dark web monitoring to identify potential risks and vulnerabilities.

Cyber Security Threat Hunter Expert

Huntington National Bank | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Threat Hunter Expert, you will identify, remediate, and communicate security threats occurring in the Huntington environment. Perform malware analysis, reverse engineering, and de-obfuscation techniques. Implement or recommend mitigations including the creation and development of new alerts and rules within the various cyber security tools.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Copeland | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will analyze security alerts, correlate events, and determine the severity of potential threats to identify malicious actors and their tactics. Investigate security incidents, gather evidence, and implement appropriate response actions to contain and remediate cyberattacks. Identify and assess system vulnerabilities, prioritize patching, and work with relevant teams to address security gaps.

Digital Security Researcher

Internal Security Department | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Digital Security Researcher, you will perform red teaming assessments using proprietary and open-source tools to identify vulnerability of developed systems and endpoint devices and wireless communications. Develop, conduct research on, and maintain proficiency in tools, techniques and vulnerabilities trends for red teaming. Understand and identify possible digital fingerprints, critical information, data and processes that must be protected in the context of system and network attack surface.

Embedded Security Engineer

AMD | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Embedded Security Engineer, you will design, implement, analyze, and evaluate security architectures with focus on platform integrity and runtime protection. Conduct security analysis and threat modeling, identify security vulnerabilities in implementation, and recommend security controls. Implement security features including attestation, measured boot, and secure update implementations.

Incident Response & Threat Intelligence Analyst L2

Neurosoft | Greece | Hybrid – View job details

As an Incident Response & Threat Intelligence Analyst L2, you will conduct detailed analysis of security incidents. Assist in the development and improvement of incident response playbooks, procedures, and workflows. Assist in the development and implementation of proactive threat hunting strategies and techniques to identify advanced threats that may have evaded traditional security controls.

Information Security Consultant

Dicetek | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Consultant, you will conduct a thorough assessment of the current security infrastructure, policies, and procedures. Develop and implement security measures and policies to safeguard information systems and networks. Conduct regulatory compliance audits and assessments, including ISRv3.0, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO22301:2019.

Information Security Engineer

CareDx | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer, you will design, deploy, and manage comprehensive security architectures and tools, including SIEM, EDR, firewalls, IDPS, and WAF. Lead the development and implementation of security monitoring strategies and incident response plans. Architect and secure cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP) following industry best practices.

IT Security Specialist

Shopware | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Specialist, you will be responsible for ensuring network security and protecting the IT infrastructure from cyber attacks. You will be responsible for organising external penetration tests and carrying out and analysing phishing simulations to raise our Shopware employees’ awareness of IT security and prepare them for the latest tricks used by attackers.

Offensive Security Engineer

Satispay | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As an Offensive Security Engineer, you will perform penetration testing on mobile (iOS & Android) and web applications to identify vulnerabilities across platforms. Simulate real-world attack scenarios to identify weaknesses and improve detection and mitigation capabilities. Develop and maintain red team testing methodologies, ensuring effective reporting and vulnerability remediation tracking.

Penetration Tester

Visa | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct high-risk and sensitive ethical hacks of internally and externally hosted applications according to the scope defined by the pen test team. You will research and identify network and system vulnerabilities and provide recommended countermeasures or controls to reduce risk to an acceptable and manageable level. Additionally, you will provide accurate and timely reporting of findings, along with proposed remediation and mitigation measures.

Penetration Testing Engineer

Amgen | India | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Testing Engineer, you will perform security testing and ensure continuous security monitoring across the organization’s IT landscape. Identify vulnerabilities in networks, systems, applications, and infrastructure through hands-on penetration testing. Conduct advanced post-exploitation tasks to simulate real-world attack scenarios.

Principal Security Researcher – AI&LLM-Driven Security Automation (Cortex)

Palo Alto Networks | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Security Researcher – AI&LLM-Driven Security Automation (Cortex), you will design and implement AI-enhanced remediation plans that integrate with advanced detections across multiple security domains. Conduct in-depth security data research, utilizing AI models to improve threat detection, investigation, and response decision-making. Develop and test AI-driven security automation strategies, leveraging machine learning, statistical modeling, and predictive analytics.

Product Security Engineer

Adobe | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer, you will validate and assess severity of public and privately disclosed security vulnerabilities. Develop reporting metrics for leadership that highlight risks and trends. Identify security gaps and collaborate directly with product engineering teams on improved hardening opportunities.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Liebherr Group | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will identify cyber security threats and develop suitable countermeasures including coordination of implementation. Improve and harmonize cyber security measures and methods for all design groups within the company. Review and develop software lifecycle processes with a focus on cyber security (CI/CD pipelines, etc.) Design, implement and enforce security concepts in connected systems and telematic products.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Skeepers | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will develop and enforce security policies and procedures to ensure compliance with industry standards. Identify vulnerabilities in company’s platforms and IT infrastructure, propose mitigation strategies, and track remediation efforts. Continuously monitor systems and networks to detect suspicious activities.

Senior Engineer – Cyber Security

Presight | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Engineer – Cyber Security, you will architect, deploy, and manage security controls across EDR, NDR, PAM, SIEM (Splunk), MDM, and endpoint security ecosystems, ensuring continuous threat visibility and response. Conduct in-depth security assessments, vulnerability scans, and risk evaluations, leveraging automated scanning tools and manual validation techniques to identify and mitigate threats.

Senior Vulnerability Analyst

PEXA | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Vulnerability Analyst, you will configure and schedule network and application vulnerability assessments using a combination of scanning tools. Work with our teams to ensure necessary patching is completed to mitigate against identified vulnerabilities in line with regular patching cycles. Troubleshoot issues that arise from vulnerability scanning/assessments and reduce number of false positives being reported.

SOC Analyst I

eSentire | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a SOC Analyst I, you will apply investigative TTPs, use your understanding of the security threats associated with the incoming signals and follow defined runbooks to determine and execute the relevant actions. For confirmed true positive signals, you will alert clients using defined templates and escalate high priority alerts to clients by phone. Block malicious network traffic and isolate infected hosts on customers networks.

SOC Security Analyst III

BlueVoyant | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a SOC Security Analyst III, you will monitor and analyze security events and alerts from multiple sources, including SIEM logs, endpoint logs, and EDR telemetry. Perform analysis of malware, attacker network infrastructure, and forensic artifacts. Participate in the response, investigation, and resolution of security incidents.

Software Engineer, Security

Zip | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Software Engineer, Security, you will develop features to improve security and mitigate risk within Zip’s products, such as multi-region user authentication, account take-over detection systems, and universal audit trails. Design and implement defensive measures to detect and prevent breaches in Zip’s infrastructure. Build processes and tooling to enable developers to ship features securely.

Technical Lead and Security Specialist

Gate.MT | Malta | Hybrid – View job details

As a Technical Lead and Security Specialist, you will be responsible for the development and implementation of a security risk management plan, as well as for initial and periodic information security risk assessments, analysis, mitigation, and remediation. You will ensure that the disaster recovery, business continuity, risk management, and access control needs of the organization are addressed.

Vulnerability Assessment Engineer

NETS International | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Assessment Engineer, you will conduct regular vulnerability assessments using automated tools and manual techniques. Provide detailed vulnerability reports with risk ratings and remediation recommendations. Maintain and optimize vulnerability management tools and processes. Assist in compliance assessments and audits related to vulnerability management.