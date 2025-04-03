Bluefin announced the addition of network tokenization capabilities to its ShieldConex Tokenization as a Service and Orchestration platforms, enabling merchants to directly provision network-issued payment tokens from card brands such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.

Network tokenization replaces sensitive payment credentials like the Primary Account Number (PAN) with a secure, non-sensitive token issued by the card networks. Tokens are interoperable across processors, acquirers, and gateways, providing a more secure and flexible foundation for digital payments.

ShieldConex Tokenization as a Service is a cloud-based data security platform that enables organizations to protect sensitive payment, Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and Protected Health Information (PHI) across channels and systems. ShieldConex Orchestration offers a secure, data exchange solution that seamlessly integrates both multi-channel, vaultless tokenization with PCI-validated P2PE, reducing PCI compliance scope and enhancing data security without vendor lock-in.

“Managing sensitive cardholder data across processors, acquirers, and platforms has become increasingly complex, particularly for merchants operating in omnichannel environments,” said Tim Barnett, Chief Information Officer at Bluefin. “With the addition of network tokenization to ShieldConex, our clients can offload that complexity. They gain direct access to the security, efficiency, and cost benefits of network tokens, without the overhead of managing it themselves.”

With this launch, Bluefin simplifies network tokenization access and management for merchants who would otherwise need to interface directly with each network.

“ShieldConex now stands as one of the industry’s most comprehensive platforms for sensitive data security – combining vendor-agnostic vaultless tokenization, network tokenization, and PCI P2PE into a single, scalable solution for enterprises, SaaS platforms, and ISVs,” said Drew Monroe, CRO, Bluefin. “This advancement underscores Bluefin’s commitment to delivering future-ready security solutions that help our clients reduce risk, drive efficiency, and protect their most valuable data assets.”