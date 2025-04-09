Fastly DDoS Attack Insights helps reveal and explain the unfolding of a DDoS attack

Fastly announced key updates to Fastly DDoS Protection that deliver visibility into attack mitigation. Fastly DDoS Protection can mitigate attacks in seconds. Now with Fastly DDoS Protection’s Attack Insights, security teams gain real-time insights into DDoS events, empowering them to validate mitigation actions and confidently protect applications and APIs from DDoS attacks.

DDoS, or Distributed Denial of Service attacks, can quickly disrupt services with distributed attacks against applications and APIs, causing costly downtime and requiring immediate remediation. Automated solutions can help combat these attacks. However, verifying their efficacy is often difficult, and incorrect rules can further disrupt services, leaving security and platform teams reluctant to use the tool’s blocking mode, which leaves their applications and APIs exposed.

Fastly DDoS Protection addresses that challenge with rapid mitigation that helps keep legitimate traffic untouched while blocking malicious requests. With Fastly’s Attack Insights, customers also gain detailed visibility into attack spikes, event-specific data, and the rules created to mitigate threats to decipher DDoS attacks confidently and maintain optimal performance.

“We are impressed with how effective and seamless Fastly DDoS Protection is for our customers, and now we can truly see its power in action. The Attack Insights and ability to explore the automatically-generated mitigation rules in seconds will accelerate our reporting and is hugely valuable in our mission to help keep our customers safe,” said Ben Trafton, VP of Client Services at Yottaa, a leader in website optimization and performance solutions.

“Security and platform teams need to trust that automated protections will effectively stop attacks without impacting business-critical traffic,” said Kip Compton, CPO at Fastly. “With Attack Insights we’re giving organizations the transparency they need to have confidence in mitigation efforts and optimize security responses—without requiring deep security expertise.”

Fastly DDoS Protection: What’s new

Fastly’s new features help reveal and explain the unfolding of a DDoS attack, providing security teams with deeper insights into attack behavior and mitigation measures in real time:

Events : Distinguishes individual DDoS attacks, helping security teams contextualize threats in real time.

: Distinguishes individual DDoS attacks, helping security teams contextualize threats in real time. Event details : Provides granular insights into attack attributes, including request samples, traffic summaries, and mitigation actions.

: Provides granular insights into attack attributes, including request samples, traffic summaries, and mitigation actions. Rule details: Exposes the short-lived mitigation rules and their attributes, enabling teams to validate efficacy and help legitimate traffic remain unaffected.

These updates provide organizations with automatic, high-performance defense against DDoS attacks and a visualized, context-rich event timeline to support reliability.

Strengthening security, reducing complexity

Fastly’s proactive approach to DDoS protection permits real-time threat mitigation without requiring tuning or security expertise. Customers can see what the solution blocked, why, and how Fastly’s proprietary Attribute Unmasking technology prevented damage.

Fastly DDoS Protection continues to offer predictable pricing, including no fees for attack traffic mitigated by Fastly, helping organizations avoid unexpected cloud costs associated with large-scale attacks. With one-click enablement, companies can help defend their websites, applications, and APIs against today’s most sophisticated DDoS threats.

Attack Insights are available now to Fastly DDoS Protection customers. Fastly DDoS Protection can be easily added to Fastly accounts through the control panel.