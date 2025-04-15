PlexTrac for CTEM helps security teams centralize security data

PlexTrac launched PlexTrac for CTEM, expanding the platform’s capabilities with a proactive and continuous threat exposure management solution designed to help security teams centralize security data, prioritize risk based on business impact, and automate validation and remediation workflows.

PlexTrac for CTEM enables organizations to move beyond traditional point-in-time assessments and embrace a continuous, proactive security approach.

Key capabilities include:

Centralized data management for comprehensive threat analysis

Aggregate findings and asset data from various scanning tools, manual pentesting, and security assessments into a single platform, providing a holistic view of an organization’s attack surface.

Operationalize pentest data in real time alongside automated scanner findings; pentest data is no longer locked in PDFs.

View and manage all assets and findings in one space to improve scoping, scheduling, and collaboration across teams.

Communicate risk more effectively by viewing the total number of unique issues across all teams and functions in your organization.

Vulnerability risk prioritization based on business impact

Leverage configurable risk scoring equations that automatically contextually prioritize vulnerabilities, whether discovered through automated tooling or manual testing engagements.

Cut through the noise to help security teams focus and take action on the most critical threats that pose the highest business risk.

Automated remediation orchestration with rule-based workflows

Trigger automated remediation actions—such as creating tickets in Jira or ServiceNow—when critical findings are detected.

Replace manual triage processes with automated, repeatable workflows to speed mobilization and accountability, and reduce mean time to remediation (MTTR).

Continuous validation & threat exposure tracking

Adopt a proactive and continuous approach to managing threat exposures with centralized data management that enables ongoing vulnerability tracking, automates validation and retesting workflows, and streamlines remediation orchestration workflows.

Demonstrate the ROI of your proactive security program by leveraging powerful visualizations to drive fast, informed decisions and show progress.

Framework-based reporting & compliance alignment

Enable organizations to report against their security frameworks of choice (e.g., CMMC, NIST), support compliance efforts, standardize procedures across engagements, and clearly communicate what testing has been performed.

Create thematic areas of improvement to track and evaluate the effectiveness of procedures over time.

“Security teams are overwhelmed with too many vulnerabilities and not enough time to remediate all of them,” said Dan DeCloss, CEO of PlexTrac. “With PlexTrac™ for CTEM, we’re equipping security teams with the ability to take a continuous, proactive approach to exposure management by centralizing all pentesting and scanning data, contextually prioritizing risk, and automating remediation workflows. That’s how teams move from reactive to proactive security and drive measurable risk reduction.”

“PlexTrac for CTEM has fundamentally changed the way we manage vulnerabilities,” said Ryan Wilson, at ECS, part of the Federal Government Segment of ASGN Incorporated. “By centralizing our findings from pentest data and other security scanners, and automating remediation workflows, we’re able to focus our team’s energy on the risks that actually matter and clearly demonstrate progress in reducing our threat exposure.”

To help organizations stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape, PlexTrac for CTEM delivers a comprehensive solution that enables both enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to streamline security operations, unify cross-functional teams within a centralized platform, strengthen threat exposure management, and demonstrate measurable improvements in their overall security posture.

Tailored for enterprises and MSSPs

For enterprises: Evolve beyond periodic assessment and cut through the noise of data overwhelm by evolving into continuous threat and exposure management with PlexTrac. Centralize security data, contextually prioritize risk, and automate remediation workflows to streamline the CTEM lifecycle in one platform.

For service providers: Stay ahead of emerging industry trends and stand out in a crowded market by delivering risk-based exposure management services to help your clients stay ahead of incoming threats. Deliver more value to the pentest and offensive security report you are already delivering by helping your clients prioritize issues and manage threat exposures on a continuous basis.