Ebryx LLMSec protects LLMs and autonomous AI agents in production environments

Ebryx launched LLMSec — a suite of specialized security services designed to protect Large Language Models (LLMs) and autonomous AI agents in production environments.

The new risk landscape for AI builders

From OpenAI-based copilots to autonomous agents built with LangChain or CrewAI, LLMs are revolutionizing development. But their complexity introduces unique vulnerabilities:

Prompt injection & jailbreaking – Malicious prompts can hijack model behavior

Data leakage – Sensitive information exposed through model outputs

Agent misuse – AI agents making unauthorized or unintended decisions

Model supply chain risks – Backdoored or compromised open-source models

Compliance gaps – Challenges aligning with GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 42001

“AI teams are moving fast—but often without the guardrails they need,” said Ahrar Naqvi, CEO of Ebryx.”LLMSec gives them expert-backed services to secure their generative AI initiatives without losing momentum.”

LLMSec: Modular, expert-led services for AI scurity

LLMSec offers a flexible range of AI-native security services that integrate directly into a team’s software development lifecycle (SDLC) and GenAI infrastructure.

Services include:

Prompt & input protection – Real-time defenses against adversarial prompts and jailbreaking

Agent access control – Enforcement of command permissions and safety boundaries

Behavior monitoring – Continuous auditing of LLM outputs and model responses

Secure model integration – Protection for APIs, vector stores, and orchestration layers

Privacy & compliance monitoring – PII scanning and regulatory alignment assistance

24/7 Threat detection & response – Real-time alerts with expert remediation

LLMSec is built on widely recognized security best practices and insights from the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs and NIST SP 800-218A, informed by adversary tactics outlined in MITRE ATLAS.

Three packages, built to fit

LLMSec services are available in three scalable packages: