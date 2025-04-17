Ebryx LLMSec protects LLMs and autonomous AI agents in production environments
Ebryx launched LLMSec — a suite of specialized security services designed to protect Large Language Models (LLMs) and autonomous AI agents in production environments.
The new risk landscape for AI builders
From OpenAI-based copilots to autonomous agents built with LangChain or CrewAI, LLMs are revolutionizing development. But their complexity introduces unique vulnerabilities:
- Prompt injection & jailbreaking – Malicious prompts can hijack model behavior
- Data leakage – Sensitive information exposed through model outputs
- Agent misuse – AI agents making unauthorized or unintended decisions
- Model supply chain risks – Backdoored or compromised open-source models
- Compliance gaps – Challenges aligning with GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 42001
“AI teams are moving fast—but often without the guardrails they need,” said Ahrar Naqvi, CEO of Ebryx.”LLMSec gives them expert-backed services to secure their generative AI initiatives without losing momentum.”
LLMSec: Modular, expert-led services for AI scurity
LLMSec offers a flexible range of AI-native security services that integrate directly into a team’s software development lifecycle (SDLC) and GenAI infrastructure.
Services include:
- Prompt & input protection – Real-time defenses against adversarial prompts and jailbreaking
- Agent access control – Enforcement of command permissions and safety boundaries
- Behavior monitoring – Continuous auditing of LLM outputs and model responses
- Secure model integration – Protection for APIs, vector stores, and orchestration layers
- Privacy & compliance monitoring – PII scanning and regulatory alignment assistance
- 24/7 Threat detection & response – Real-time alerts with expert remediation
LLMSec is built on widely recognized security best practices and insights from the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs and NIST SP 800-218A, informed by adversary tactics outlined in MITRE ATLAS.
Three packages, built to fit
LLMSec services are available in three scalable packages:
- Starter Shield – For AI pilots and MVPs
- Growth Guard – For production-ready teams
- Enterprise Edge – For security-critical or regulated environments