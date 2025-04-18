New infosec products of the week: April 18, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cato Networks, Cyware, Entrust, PlexTrac, and Seemplicity.

PlexTrac for CTEM helps security teams centralize security data

PlexTrac for CTEM enables both enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to streamline security operations, unify cross-functional teams within a centralized platform, strengthen threat exposure management, and demonstrate measurable improvements in their overall security posture.

Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform provides visibility into cryptographic risk posture

The Entrust Cryptographic Security Platform integrates capabilities to deliver unified compliance management, PKI deployment and operation, and lifecycle management for keys, secrets, and certificates, secured with Entrust nShield and third-party hardware security modules (HSMs) and interoperable with top security, identity, and IT management systems through extensive integrations, providing for protection.

Seemplicity adds AI-driven capabilities to scale remediation operations

The latest version of the Seemplicity Platform introduces new AI-driven capabilities designed to streamline and scale remediation operations. Two major new features – called “Find the Fixer” and “Automatic Scoping” – reduce remediation chaos by eliminating manual bottlenecks and accelerate the path from detection to resolution.

Cato Networks unveils GenAI security controls for Cato CASB

Cato CASB, a native feature in the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, is now enhanced with new capabilities for GenAI applications including a shadow AI dashboard and policy engine. With the shadow AI dashboard, enterprises can detect, analyze, and gain insights into the use of GenAI. With the policy engine, enterprises can take control of user activities in GenAI applications.

Cyware strengthens threat intelligence management

Cyware has added Compromised Credential Management to the Cyware Intel Packaged Solution, a pre-configured threat intelligence program-in-a-box that enables security teams to operationalize threat intelligence faster by eliminating complex integrations and configurations.