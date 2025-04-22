CSI announces two AI-powered AML compliance and fraud detection solutions

CSI launched its AI-powered AML compliance and fraud detection solutions: TruDetect and TruProtect. The solutions are powered by DATASEERS, a data-driven B2B SaaS company specialized in harnessing data, automating manual processes and providing real-time insight for risk, fraud, compliance and operations.

According to Celent, over 95% of AML alerts are false positives, leading to wasted time and inefficiency in investigations. AML analysts can also spend between 30 and 70 minutes per alert, according to a Nasdaq report. Combined with the staggering rise in fraud—consumers reported losing more than $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024—financial institutions are prioritizing advanced fraud detection and AML compliance capabilities to protect themselves and their account holders.

TruDetect: Clarity, transparency and control to stay ahead of financial crime

TruDetect is designed to reduce false positives, streamline investigations and put compliance teams back in control regardless of the regulatory environment. The solution offers:

Auto-generated, customizable templates for suspicious activity report (SAR) and currency transaction report (CTR) narratives

Customer behavior dashboards that streamline all relevant transaction activity in one view

Tailored user roles, workflows and alerts that align with any institution’s needs

AI-powered risk confidence scoring, empowering analysts to quickly gauge accuracy and make informed decisions

“Unlike one-size-fits-all systems, TruDetect is built for every institution’s unique compliance needs,” said Steve Sanders, chief risk and information security officer at CSI. “TruDetect seamlessly integrates into any bank’s compliance team, instantly providing support and AML protection that causes no disruptions to the customer experience. This solution serves as a testament to why we’re excited to work with DATASEERS on even more cutting-edge fraud solutions in the future.”

Available now, TruDetect can be integrated into any core banking system and is natively integrated within CSI’s NuPoint core, ensuring faster deployment and smoother data flow without requiring third-party configurations. Some financial institutions are already seeing the value of CSI’s comprehensive approach to AML compliance detection.

“The sophistication and volume of fraud attempts in our industry have reached unprecedented levels,” said Sharon Anderson, president and CEO of Williamstown Bank. “What excites me about TruDetect is its ability to grow in tandem with our demands and pool data for high-risk customers or other flagged items into one dashboard, making it easier to spot patterns and file SARs when needed.”

TruProtect: Real-time fraud protection against the most sophisticated attackers

According to CSI’s 2025 Banking Priorities Executive Report, 91% of survey respondents said they would be interested in using AI for fraud and AML detection and prevention. Like TruDetect, CSI’s TruProtect system will leverage an AI-powered engine to provide real-time monitoring for suspicious P2P, ACH, wire and card activity. TruProtect will also monitor for malicious account takeovers.

“Financial institutions need smarter, faster fraud detection tools that work around the clock,” Sanders added. “With TruProtect, we’re putting AI-powered prevention measures within reach for community banks, helping them stay one step ahead of bad actors without requiring specialized technical expertise or massive security teams. TruProtect helps banks protect themselves against fraudsters’ evolving tactics.”

CSI plans to roll out its TruProtect solutions powered by DATASEERS this year to empower all financial institutions to protect their customers.

“CSI’s strategic partnership with DATASEERS sets a new standard for leveraging financial data to protect the vulnerable, empower institutions and combat crime,” said Adwait Joshi, CEO of DATASEERS. “Together, we’re driving a paradigm shift in core banking, redefining how financial institutions see, trust and use their data to enable intelligent automation, ensure compliance and optimize every decision. At DATASEERS, we believe the future of finance demands a new standard of intelligence and integrity. This initiative is about pioneering a smarter, safer ecosystem—one where financial institutions don’t just react to threats, but stay steps ahead, delivering trust and excellence at every turn.”

This announcement follows the launch of CSI’s check fraud solution in February, further solidifying the software provider’s commitment to combating fraud and other financial crimes.