New infosec products of the week: April 25, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Bitdefender, PowerDMARC, Skyhawk Security, Stellar Cyber, Swimlane, and Veracode.

Email authentication simplified: How PowerDMARC makes DMARC effortless

With PowerDMARC, users can generate and publish DMARC, SPF, and DKIM records with a few clicks—no manual syntax editing or DNS guesswork needed. The platform validates entries in real time and alerts you if anything breaks authentication, ensuring seamless compliance.

Skyhawk Security enhances Autonomous Purple Team to secure custom cloud apps

With its latest expansion, the Skyhawk platform will now preemptively analyze and detect application-layer vulnerabilities, evaluate exploit paths across application and infrastructure boundaries and prioritize remediation based on real-time risk context. It will also continuously monitor for threats, including exploits that cross between applications and cloud infrastructure. All without the need for agents and their associated costs and complexity.

Stellar Cyber boosts security operations with human-augmented Autonomous SOC

Stellar Cyber’s new Autonomous SOC brings clarity to chaos by automating detection, triage, and response across the full attack surface while empowering analysts with AI-driven insight. At the heart of Stellar Cyber’s innovation is Agentic AI—a collaborative system of specialized, multi-layered agents trained to work alongside humans rather than replacing them.

Bitdefender GravityZone PHASR sets new standard for endpoint security solutions

Bitdefender GravityZone Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR) is an endpoint security solution that dynamically tailors hardening for each user, ensuring that security configurations align with user-intended privileges and behaviors and adapt to shrink attack surfaces.

Swimlane CAR solution automates compliance control mapping

Swimlane’s CAR Solution cuts through compliance audit complexity with AI automation that centralizes multi-framework control management, eliminates manual bottlenecks, streamlines evidence collection and fosters seamless collaboration between GRC and security teams.

Veracode platform enhancements improve software security

Veracode announced new capabilities to help organizations address emerging threats, giving security professionals better visibility and control in one place. The launch includes new AI-powered functionality in the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)product and an External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capability.