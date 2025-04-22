Stellar Cyber boosts security operations with human-augmented Autonomous SOC

At the upcoming RSAC 2025 Conference in San Francisco, Stellar Cyber will unveil the next evolution of modern SecOps: the human-augmented Autonomous SOC, powered by its breakthrough Agentic AI framework.

See the human-augmented Autonomous SOC in action at Booth 343 in the South Hall

Security isn’t about man vs. machine—it’s about man with machine. Stellar Cyber’s new Autonomous SOC brings clarity to chaos by automating detection, triage, and response across the full attack surface while empowering analysts with AI-driven insight.

“From the beginning, we saw security operations as a massive data challenge—too much noise, too little clarity,” said Aimei Wei, CTO at Stellar Cyber. “That’s why we built StellarCyber to harness AI not just for automation, but to empower analysts with faster decisions, deeper insights, and real risk reduction.”

“Security teams are overwhelmed—not just by the volume of alerts, but by the complexity and disconnectedness of today’s tools,” said Subo Guha, SVP of Product Management at Stellar Cyber. “We’re solving this with a true, operational Autonomous SOC that combines the speed of AI with the insight of human analysts in a single, unified platform.”

Illuminate the dark corners of your SOC

Security tool sprawl is real. Today’s SOCs are often tangled in a web of disparate tools—one for collection and data lake like SIEM, another for detection like NDR, another for response like SOAR, a fourth for case management, and yet more for alert triage, etc. Stellar Cyber eliminates this tool chaos with a single, full-cycle Open XDR platform, tightly integrating automated detection, investigation, triage, and response—no plug-ins or patchwork, and no swivel-chair fatigue.

The most open XDR platform meets full automation

Stellar Cyber continues to build on its promise of openness and integration, ensuring maximum compatibility with any environment.

Full-cycle detection & response: The Autonomous SOC is built into Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform, automating enrichment, detection, correlation, and case management from one console.

Ingest anything, analyze everywhere: Support for virtually any data source: EDR, Email, firewall, cloud logs, identity providers, OT, and more.

API-first architecture: Seamless integrations with ticketing systems (e.g., ServiceNow), collaboration tools (e.g., Slack,Teams), and orchestration workflows.

Tenant-specific automation: Ideal for MSSPs, the platform supports multi-tenant auto-triage across email phishing, user behavior, and endpoint anomalies.

No more bolt-on SOAR: Unlike legacy SOARs that require separate consoles and disconnected workflows, Stellar Cyber embeds triage and response directly into the analyst’s core workflow.

Agentic AI: Human-augmented, not human-replaced

At the heart of Stellar Cyber’s innovation is Agentic AI—a collaborative system of specialized, multi-layered agents trained to work alongside humans rather than replacing them. These AI agents autonomously triage alerts, build threat narratives, generate AI-powered case summaries, and continuously evolve based on human input.

Purpose-built agents: Triage, discovery, correlation, scoring, and response agents work in tandem, analyzing billions of data points across endpoints, networks, cloud, and identity.

AI copilot for analysts: The Integrated AI Investigator acts as a conversational assistant, offering suggestions, summarizing incidents, and learning from SOC analyst feedback in real time.

Human + machine synergy: Analysts retain full control, with AI supporting investigation speed, decision accuracy, and SOC-wide consistency.

Turn analysts into heroes, not firefighters

The human-augmented Autonomous SOC doesn’t just reduce noise—it transforms the way security teams work and grow.

Alert triage at machine speed: Automate triage across massive volumes of data and prioritize only what matters—delivering clean, correlated cases instantly.

Context-rich investigations: Visual threat graphs, AI-written summaries, timelines, and verdicts provide full situational awareness without analyst guesswork.

Analyst-centric learning loop: Every verdict, action, and feedback trains the platform—accelerating analyst effectiveness over time.

Burnout prevention: By handling repetitive work and reducing false positives, analysts can focus on strategic incidents and proactive hunting.

It’s not a science project—it’s here today

This isn’t a future vision. It’s real, operational, and being used today by our customers to cut triage time, increase threat visibility, and reduce mean time to response (MTTR).

“We built this Autonomous SOC not just for large enterprises, but also for resource-constrained security teams and MSSPs who need to do more with less,” added Guha. “With Agentic AI, your SOC becomes faster, smarter, and stronger—starting on day one.”