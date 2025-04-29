Arctic Wolf launches Cipher to enhance security investigations with AI insights

Arctic Wolf has introduced Cipher, an AI security assistant that provides customers with self-guided access to deeper security insights directly within the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform. Cipher enhances investigations and alert comprehension by delivering instant answers, contextual enrichment, and actionable summaries, all informed by real-world experience from Arctic Wolf’s AI-enabled global security operations centers (SOC).

Cipher is the newest element of Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of AI technologies designed to deliver AI SOC intelligence. Alpha AI leverages the full scale of the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform which ingests more than 8 trillion security events each week across every major attack surface, including endpoint, network, cloud, and identity. This depth and diversity of telemetry forms the foundation of data lake, enabling real-time threat detection and response. In a security landscape that’s evolving faster than most organizations can staff or skill for, many teams lack the time, tools, or expertise to turn data into action. Cipher bridges that gap by making deep security insights instantly accessible, helping customers investigate faster, prioritize smarter, and respond with greater confidence.

Built to serve as a seamless extension of the Concierge Security experience, Cipher introduces more flexibility in how customers interact with their security data. While users will continue to receive expert guidance from their dedicated Concierge Security Team, Cipher adds a 24/7 self-service option to access insights, context, and recommendations on demand to help drive stronger outcomes.

“Cipher marks a defining moment in the evolution of security operations. Through a combination of the scale of our data lake and our Alpha AI technologies, we’re empowering every security team to operate with the speed, insight, and confidence of the world’s best analysts, on demand and at scale,” said Dan Schiappa, president, technology and services, Arctic Wolf.

“As a fully integrated part of the Aurora Platform, Cipher gives customers new, intuitive ways to interact with their security data, whether that’s summarizing alerts, exploring vulnerabilities, or identifying incident trends. It’s about delivering flexibility and control, without ever compromising trust or accuracy,” Schiappa added.

Unlike many GenAI security tools that only operate within a single vendor’s ecosystem, Cipher runs on the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, which integrates hundreds of security and IT tools via its open XDR architecture. With this broad visibility, Cipher is unique in its ability to analyze signals across a wide range of technologies, to provide richer context and more usable insights across multiple attack surfaces. As a result, organizations benefit from an AI-driven experience that reflects the full complexity of their environment, not just a narrow slice of it.

Cipher was developed in collaboration with Anthropic to ensure the solution meets the highest standards for both security and privacy. Leveraging Anthropic’s advanced large language model (LLM) technology, Cipher is purpose-built to deliver fast, accurate insights while respecting data boundaries and maintaining control over sensitive information.

“Arctic Wolf’s breadth and depth of data, thanks to their open platform, make them positioned to bring generative AI to security operations in a meaningful and effective way,” said Michael Gerstenhaber, VP of product, Anthropic.

“We’re proud to support Cipher’s development and excited to see how it empowers security teams with instant, reliable access to the intelligence they need,” Gerstenhaber concluded.