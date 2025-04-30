Trellix DLP Endpoint Complete prevents data leaks in Windows and macOS

Trellix announced advancements to Trellix DLP Endpoint Complete, available globally in Q2 2025.

New offerings and features incorporate intelligent capabilities to enhance Trellix’s data loss prevention (DLP) solutions, enabling customers to protect sensitive information in non-text file formats, strengthen compliance through visual labeling features, stop exfiltration via text in web forms such as AI chat interactions, and protect data during wireless file-sharing between macOS devices.

“By extending DLP capabilities to non-text formats and supporting emerging channels like AI webchats and AirDrop, we’re equipping customers to stay ahead of evolving threats and confidently embrace new technologies,” said Ted Wilson, Senior Director, Product Management, Data Security, Trellix. “When it comes to data, customers are concerned about insider threats, and they’re concerned about compliance – and our solutions address both.”

The risk of insider threats continues to grow, with almost one-third of organizations experiencing an insider threat attack in the last year. Additionally, compliance burdens are taxing already resource-strained teams, with nearly eight in 10 CISOs believing the pace of regulatory change is unsustainable. Trellix DLP Endpoint Complete protects sensitive information and prevents data leaks in Windows and macOS, enhanced with key features and offerings to stop potential data exfiltration and improve compliance. Benefits include:

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) on Endpoint (Windows): Protects sensitive information in non-text file formats, extracting text from images, screenshots, PDFs, and scanned documents for increased visibility, with most Western & Asian languages supported.

Text upload blocking (Windows): Prevents sensitive text from being submitted through web forms, specifically targeting data leakage via browsers, including common digital communication channels such as web-based chat and GenAI prompts.

Visual labeling (Windows): Reduces end-user error and enhances compliance by helping to ensure documents are clearly marked for sensitivity, aligned to a single classification, and can be color-coded for user awareness.

AirDrop and Clipboard (macOS): Monitors and blocks sensitive data shares via AirDrop and Clipboard features.

Customers currently have access to Trellix DLP Network OCR add-on for improved productivity and enhanced visibility of unstructured data protection. This release introduces an OCR add-on for Endpoint and a comprehensive OCR Suite compatible across all of Trellix’s DLP products. All Trellix Data Security Suite customers will benefit from the OCR Suite at no extra cost, with access to OCR Endpoint and Network capabilities.