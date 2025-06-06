New infosec products of the week: June 6, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Akamai, AttackIQ, Barracuda Networks, Bitdefender, Fortinet, Malwarebytes, and Varonis.

Bitdefender unifies security, risk management, and compliance in a single platform

Bitdefender announced GravityZone Compliance Manager, a new addition to its GravityZone platform that helps organizations reduce the burden of compliance and streamline audit readiness. The solution provides real-time visibility, automated remediation, audit-ready reports, and one-click compliance documentation fully integrated with Bitdefender endpoint security and risk analytics.

BarracudaONE boosts threat protection and cyber resilience

BarracudaONE simplifies and strengthens security operations by unifying Barracuda’s portfolio of solutions into a single, integrated platform. It delivers layered threat protection, managed through a centralized dashboard, reducing operational complexity and improving visibility.

Akamai launches DNS Posture Management for real-time monitoring and guided remediation

Akamai DNS Posture Management provides real-time monitoring and guided remediation across all major DNS providers. Security teams can detect and respond to DNS-based attacks, certificate security risks, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations that weaken an organization’s security posture.

Varonis Identity Protection resolves identity posture issues

Varonis Identity Protection monitors identity providers for signs of compromise, alerting on suspicious logins, password resets, MFA changes, and policy updates — in context with each account’s data access activity.

FortiMail Workspace Security expands protection beyond email to web and collaboration tools

FortiMail can address any email security needs, including inbound, outbound (including relays), and internal mail protection, with flexible deployment options across appliances, virtual machines, hosted services, and SaaS. It offers multiple operating modes—gateway, server, ICES, and hybrid—and features both a highly configurable UI and a streamlined SaaS experience.

AttackIQ Ready3 identifies which vulnerabilities are truly exposed

With expanded discovery capabilities, Ready3 maps both internal and external attack surfaces. By correlating asset discovery with vulnerability context, attack paths and compensating controls, the platform helps security teams identify which vulnerabilities are truly exposed because existing defenses are failing to stop them.

Malwarebytes Scam Guard spots and avoids potential scams

Whether it’s a suspicious text, DM, email, image or link, Scam Guard offers judgment-free, personalized advice to help users spot and avoid potential scams. Embedded within the Malwarebytes Mobile Security app, the new feature aims to remove the stigma of shame around scams by helping educate and guide users before it’s too late.