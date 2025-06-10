Android Enterprise update puts mobile security first

Google is rolling out new Android Enterprise features aimed at improving mobile security, IT management, and employee productivity.

According to Zimperium’s 2025 Global Mobile Threat Report, attackers are now prioritizing mobile devices over desktops. Many security incidents involve smartphones, often due to unsafe apps or unsecured public Wi-Fi. Google’s latest update responds to these risks by adding tighter protections at the device and network levels.

Stronger mobile defenses

At the heart of the update is Advanced Protection, which brings Google’s strongest security features to enterprise devices. With a single tap, users can enable protections against phishing, malware, scam calls, and other online threats.

Another new feature, Identity Check, helps prevent shoulder surfing and stolen PINs. It allows IT teams to require biometric authentication before employees can access sensitive apps or data when they’re outside trusted locations.

Google is also making it easier to secure workplace access. Employees can now add corporate ID badges to Google Wallet, enabling tap-to-enter access to NFC-enabled office doors.

Network-level protections are getting an upgrade, too. APN Overrides let IT teams control how devices connect to cellular networks, helping keep data usage secure.

Easier device setup and management

For IT teams, the latest update includes several changes aimed at streamlining setup and provisioning.

The Zero-touch Customer Portal now includes detailed audit logs and more granular admin roles. Device setup is also faster, with fewer screens and less account-related friction during enrollment.

New support for Android App Bundle (AAB) files should make it easier to deploy private apps through Google Play. And with 5G slicing, IT teams can dedicate parts of a 5G network to specific business apps to improve performance during busy times.

Android is also simplifying eSIM management by making it easier to pull device IDs for provisioning, including for BYOD scenarios.

More ways to work smarter on mobile

Android is also making it easier for employees to get things done from their phones and tablets. One standout feature is Gemini in Google Docs, which can now summarize content, highlight key insights, and draft text in over 20 languages. Android 16 also introduces a refreshed look called Material 3 Expressive, with smoother transitions and better visual feedback.

To reduce distractions, Android will now auto-group notifications, helping employees manage alerts. For tablet users, desktop-style windowing allows resizable app windows and improved multitasking, while a new taskbar overflow panel keeps all open apps within reach.

Google is also adding custom keyboard shortcuts for tablets and improving PDF viewing in Chrome, allowing users to open and read documents without downloading them first.