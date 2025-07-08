Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 8, 2025

Analyst III-Threat Intel

Verizon Data Services | India | Hybrid – View job details

As an Analyst III-Threat Intel, you will deploy security tools, analyze logs and endpoints, and assess threats across Verizon’s enterprise and cloud environments. You’ll also help develop automated security controls and drive threat remediation to ensure compliance with regulatory and industry standards.

CISO

Cherokee Federal | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will direct and approve the design and architecture of cybersecurity and privacy (CS&P) protections for enterprise IT systems. Lead AI-integrated strategies to mitigate modern threats such as sophisticated ransomware, phishing attacks, and AI-generated exploits. Develop proactive risk identification and actionable plans to protect business operations and government contracts.

Cloud Security Engineer

Salt Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and implement, and maintain security measures, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and access controls for cloud environments. Provide expertise and support for SaaS security, cloud security, ZTNA systems and concepts, IPS, IDS, DLP, CASB, SIEM, Mail relay, vulnerability scanners.

Cyber Fraud Analyst

Trustmark Bank | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Fraud Analyst, you will monitor online transactions and online account activity to detect suspicious or unauthorized behavior. Investigate and document online fraud attempts, trends, and financial loss events. Identify and analyze online fraudulent activity or suspect activity.

Cyber Network Defense Analyst

Sentar | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Network Defense Analyst, you will continuously monitor network activity to detect and respond to potential security incidents. Conduct intrusion detection and incident response activities. Develop and implement custom Snort rules to enhance network intrusion detection capabilities. Recognize and differentiate between legitimate network activity and malicious intrusions or compromises.

Cyber Security Engineer

Certus Cybersecurity | Ireland | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will help enterprise clients secure their products through the development, design, and testing phases. You will be a trusted advisor to product development teams on defense and remediation, executing architectural reviews, security code reviews, penetration testing, and crafting fixes for security defects impacting legacy and emerging technologies.

Cyber Security Engineer

Thales | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design and implement security architectures, manage and monitor infrastructure, perform vulnerability testing, and respond to incidents with clear, actionable recommendations.

Cyber Security Expert (Quantum and AI)

Sanofi | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Expert (Quantum and AI), you will assess quantum threats, lead pilots on quantum-proof tech, evaluate Sanofi’s readiness, and develop a roadmap for adopting quantum-safe cryptography aligned with industry standards.

Cyber Threat Analyst

OCBC | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Analyst, you will detect, identify, and contain cyber-attacks or intrusions, minimizing impact and protecting critical assets. Maintain detailed logs of security incidents, managing each case diligently from detection through to resolution, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

DevSecOps Engineer

CryptoNext Security | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will design and manage secure, automated CI/CD pipelines, oversee software delivery infrastructure with integrity checks, and ensure end-to-end supply chain security in collaboration with the QA team.

Incident Response Analyst

HackersEye | Israel | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As an Incident Response Analyst, you will investigate and respond to cybersecurity incidents, conduct threat hunting activities using various tools and techniques, prepare detailed incident reports and briefings for clients and internal stakeholders.

Mainframe Security Specialist

BMO | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Mainframe Security Specialist, you will be responsible for ensuring the security and compliance of our mainframe environment. You will be involved in various audits, compliance discussions, and activities, as well as addressing vulnerability and compliance findings.

NMC Cyber Security Engineer

Police Digital Service | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a NMC Cyber Security Engineer, you will be responsible for creating, configuring, and maintaining the technology platforms and tooling that support security operations within the National Management Centre.

Patching and Vulnerability Engineer

Lockton | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Patching and Vulnerability Engineer, you will conduct regular vulnerability assessments to identify security weaknesses in systems, applications, and networks. Work within the Global patching and vulnerability guidelines to ensure timely application of security patches and updates across all systems.

Pen Tester

Hackerbase | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Pen Tester, you will conduct penetration tests across applications, systems, and networks, perform reverse engineering on x86 architecture to uncover weaknesses, and develop custom exploits to validate and address identified vulnerabilities.

Principal Engineer – Vulnerability Management

Unisys | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Engineer – Vulnerability Management, you will identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, lead investigations, perform penetration tests, support incident response, and collaborate across teams to enhance security throughout the SDLC.

Product Security Engineer

CLEAR | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer, you will perform security risk assessments, manual penetration security testing, automate security testing, threat modeling, and develop/conduct education on secure coding. Implement and manage security tools, including SAST, DAST, SCA, and other security automation frameworks.

Senior Analyst – Cyber Incident Response

Australian Energy Market Operator | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Analyst – Cyber Incident Response, you will conduct and lead digital forensic investigations to gather evidence and identify root cause of security incidents. Search for signs of malicious activity within AEMO infrastructure.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

Miro | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will propose, design, implement and maintain cloud and infrastructure-related security controls and solutions. Perform security audits of the cloud, infrastructure and data security. Perform security reviews (architecture review, design review, code review) of the cloud, containers and infrastructure changes.

Senior Incident Response Coordinator

Northwave Cyber Security | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Incident Response Coordinator, you will oversee the execution of incident response plans, manage resources, and guide teams through the lifecycle of cybersecurity incidents. You will coordinate multidisciplinary teams of investigators, recovery specialists and behavioral experts during incidents to ensure seamless collaboration as well as overseeing the investigation, containment, and remediation of security breaches while minimizing operational disruptions.

Senior Manager, Cybersecurity Risk Management

Nutrien | Canada | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Manager, Cybersecurity Risk Management, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing Nutrien’s cybersecurity risk management program, globally. This includes overseeing all aspects of risk management, compliance, and organizational resilience.

Senior / Principal Software Engineer (Identity Security)

SlashID | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Senior / Principal Software Engineer (Identity Security), you will design, build, and maintain high-performance backend services for real-time identity threat detection and response pipelines. Develop and scale infrastructure that processes identity data and security events from multiple cloud environments. Implement systems to track, correlate, and analyze activity across credentials, tokens, permissions, and roles.

Senior Security Specialist | ICT & IT Security

American University of Sharjah | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Specialist | ICT & IT Security, you will create concise and comprehensive reports on security violations, including recommendations for addressing identified control weaknesses. Conduct system and process audits methodically to verify compliance with adopted processes, policies, and standards. Implement security improvements by assessing the current situation, evaluating trends, and anticipating future requirements.