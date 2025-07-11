New infosec products of the week: July 11, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Barracuda Networks, Cynomi, Lepide, Tosibox, and Zenni Optical.

Cynomi’s platform updates enable service providers to prioritize their security efforts

Cynomi has launched new business impact analysis (BIA) and business continuity planning (BCP) features. Designed to help cybersecurity professionals identify and protect mission-critical business processes, these new capabilities enable service providers to prioritize security efforts, streamline continuity planning, and drive business resilience.

TosiANTA delivers anomaly detection for OT environments

Unlike security tools adapted from IT environments, TosiANTA operates as a native module within the Tosibox Platform, requiring no additional appliances or infrastructure. This approach directly addresses the architecture gaps that prevent organizations from achieving true network control, enabling deployment in days rather than months.

Barracuda protects Microsoft Entra ID environment from data loss

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium protects the 13 most essential identity components needed to maintain a secure and resilient Microsoft Entra ID environment. This includes users, groups, roles, administrative units, app registrations, audit logs, authentication and access policies, BitLocker keys, device management configurations, and more.

Lepide Protect detects, prioritizes, and revokes excessive permissions

Unlike solutions that depend on static rules or massive manual effort, Lepide Protect uses AI to analyze access patterns, identify anomalies, and understand user roles within the organizational hierarchy. This enables a context-aware cleanup strategy that adapts to the business, instead of breaking it.

Zenni ID Guard disrupts unwanted infrared facial tracking

Zenni ID Guard uses a specialized coating that reflects a significant portion of near-infrared light—the same wavelength commonly used by various tracking systems. By reflecting this light away from your eyes, the coating may help disrupt certain infrared detection methods that rely on this type of light.