Why silent authentication is the smarter way to secure BYOD
In this Help Net Security video, Andy Ulrich, CISO at Vonage, explains how silent authentication offers a smarter, seamless solution to the security and productivity challenges of BYOD.
He breaks down how it works, why it matters, and how businesses can boost both user experience and compliance without compromising protection.
