New infosec products of the week: July 25, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Akeyless, Bitdefender, Malwarebytes, ManageEngine, PlexTrac, and Seemplicity.

PlexTrac Workflow Automation Engine enhancements accelerate time to remediation

PlexTrac launched enhanced Workflow Automation Engine, a major product update designed to standardize workflows across the vulnerability lifecycle, automate pentest findings delivery, accelerate time to remediation, and increase operational efficiency. By leveraging the unified security data already centralized in PlexTrac, the new automation capabilities drive consistent, end-to-end vulnerability lifecycle management.

Bitdefender boosts protection across major content platforms

Bitdefender expanded support for Facebook and Instagram for Bitdefender Security for Creators, a cybersecurity solution for digital content creators, social media influencers, and online creatives. Set-up takes just moments and connects both the content channel and the creators’ devices. Once activated, Bitdefender continuously monitors for anomalous behaviors on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware sending alerts in real-time.

Malwarebytes introduces security module designed to combat email-based threats

Malwarebytes announced the expansion of its ThreatDown product family with the launch of a new email security module designed to combat email-based threats. The module is fully integrated with Nebula, Malwarebytes’ cloud-based security operations platform, and OneView, its multi-tenant console for MSPs, to minimize management complexity for businesses.

Seemplicity reduces time to remediation with AI-powered capabilities

Seemplicity’s latest product release introduces AI Insights, Detailed Remediation Steps, and Smart Tagging and Scoping, three new capabilities that use AI to solve some of the most painful and time-consuming cybersecurity tasks.

ManageEngine strengthens identity threat defenses

ManageEngine announced identity risk exposure management and local user MFA features in AD360, its identity and access management (IAM) platform. The release enables security teams to detect privilege escalation risks and secure unmanaged local accounts, two common identity attack vectors that attackers continue to exploit at scale.

Akeyless NHI Federation manages machine identities across cloud environments

Akeyless NHI Federation replaces static credentials with ephemeral, just-in-time tokens issued through federated authentication. The platform integrates with leading cloud identity providers—including AWS IAM, Azure Entra ID, and Google Workload Identity Federation—as well as Kubernetes service accounts and on-premises identity systems. This ensures every machine identity is authenticated and authorized, in line with zero trust principles.