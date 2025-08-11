What the Matter 1.4.2 update means for smart home security

Matter is built on the idea that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and easy to use. It is based on Internet Protocol (IP), which allows devices, mobile apps, and cloud services to communicate. Matter also defines a set of IP-based networking technologies for device certification.

The new update, Matter 1.4.2, strengthens the standard by adding improvements in security, certification, infrastructure, and coordination between different parts of the ecosystem. These changes are informed by both industry best practices and the lessons learned from Matter devices already in use.

The update keeps full backward compatibility. However, many features will only work if device makers and platform providers implement them together. Developers are encouraged to work closely with partners to make sure these updates are deployed effectively.

Wi-Fi-only commissioning

Matter 1.4.2 now supports Wi-Fi-only commissioning through Wi-Fi Unsynchronized Service Discovery (USD). Devices can join a Matter ecosystem over Wi-Fi without needing Bluetooth Low Energy (LE).

For manufacturers, this can reduce costs and simplify designs by removing Bluetooth LE hardware when it is only used for commissioning. Existing Wi-Fi-only devices can also be updated to support Matter without hardware changes. For users, it means more device options and the same straightforward setup, even if the device has no Bluetooth LE.

It will take time for commissioners such as phones, hubs, and smart speakers to widely support this feature. When they do, it will allow for more affordable devices, broader availability, and a reliable setup process without Bluetooth LE.

Advanced security enhancements

Security continues to be a core focus for Matter. Version 1.4.2 adds and strengthens several features:

Vendor ID (VID) Verification: Controllers can now confirm through cryptographic checks that the Admins installed on a device are from the vendor they claim. This reduces the risk of impersonation in Multi-Admin setups.

Access Restriction Lists (ARLs): For routers and access points, ARLs limit access to sensitive settings to trusted and verified Controllers. Enhanced testing makes sure ARLs are implemented securely.

Certificate Revocation Lists (CRLs): Ecosystems can now revoke unused or compromised device certificates. This can block insecure devices from joining the network.

Other key updates

Matter 1.4.2 standardizes and certifies scenes, such as controlling lighting or routines with a single command. It also adds features like time-based changes and better command handling.

The “Quieter Reporting” feature now applies to more devices and functions, reducing unnecessary updates to conserve bandwidth and improve battery life.

Devices that gain new capabilities through updates or configuration changes can now automatically notify Controllers. Devices with multiple addressable endpoints will also keep consistent IDs across Admins and after recommissioning.

Robot vacuum cleaners now follow standardized behaviors, removing the need for workarounds when starting new tasks.

Routers and access points acting as Network Infrastructure Managers must meet new capacity and performance requirements. Thread Border Routers must support at least 150 devices and Thread 1.4 certification. Wi-Fi access points must handle 100 connections and support Target Wake Time for power efficiency.

Certification processes have been updated with better testing tools, procedures, and more automation to speed up approval.