Matter protocol: Secure, reliable interoperability for smart home devices

The biggest names in smart home (Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung and more) have come together to agree on a common set of standards that will allow for greater interoperability, security, and reliability in these devices.

In this Help Net Security video, Mike Nelson, VP of IoT Security at DigiCert, talks about the Matter protocol. Led by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), is the combined effort to ensure that all devices, apps, and platforms work seamlessly together.

Digital trust is an important factor of the protocol, and DigiCert has played a key role in developing the security-related aspects of it.