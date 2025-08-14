Free courses: Master AI tools from Microsoft, AWS, and Google

Learn how AI technologies can be applied to enhance security, create safe and responsible applications, develop intelligent agents, and improve information discovery. You’ll gain practical skills, explore new tools, and work on projects that help you apply what you learn.

This course introduces Amazon Bedrock Guardrails, tools that help ensure safety, privacy, and responsible AI in generative AI applications. Participants will learn how Guardrails help manage risks and comply with AI policies.

Key features covered include content filtering, denied topics, prompt protection, and sensitive data redaction. Through demos, you’ll see how to detect and block harmful content, prompt attacks, and sensitive information like PII and credit card data.

This course teaches you how to create, deploy, and manage smart AI agents using Azure AI Foundry. You’ll learn how to build scalable and customizable solutions by integrating advanced AI features through agents.

It’s designed for developers, data scientists, and IT professionals who want to build AI-powered solutions in Azure. If you have a basic understanding of programming and cloud tools, this course will help you take the next step by learning how to create interactive AI agents for business or personal use.

Companies of all sizes struggle to make their information easy to find for both employees and customers. Internal documents are often spread across wikis, file shares, and databases. On the customer side, websites may offer many products and services, but poor search and navigation make it hard for users to find what they need.

This course shows you how to use Generative AI App Builder to add AI-driven search to your applications.