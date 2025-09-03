How gaming experience can help with a cybersecurity career

Many people might not think that playing video games could help build a career in cybersecurity. Yet the skills gained through gaming, even if they don’t seem relevant at first, can be useful in the field.

An overlooked pool of skills worth exploring

There are more than 3 billion gamers worldwide, representing a large group of people companies could recruit for cybersecurity roles. Organizations facing critical or hard-to-fill positions might benefit from exploring this talent.

The military industry was among the first to recognize that the skills gamers possess can be valuable in the new era of warfare.

Matthew Radolec, VP of Incident Response at Varonis, calls gamers “the most untapped talent pool in the workforce today.” He credits his own gaming experience with teaching him resilience and shaping his cybersecurity career.

The connection is that both playing video games and certain jobs in cybersecurity require the same cognitive skills.

Playing video games develops more than technical skills. It also helps people practice problem-solving, creative thinking, emotional awareness, and giving and receiving feedback. These abilities are hard to teach in a classroom but are important in cybersecurity roles.

Cybersecurity work can also be engaging because, like in a video game, professionals detect threats, help people, and try to stop criminals from causing harm.

Gaming skills that give an edge in cybersecurity

Problem solving

Video games often force players to make quick decisions, spot patterns, and think ahead. Those same skills matter in cybersecurity, where professionals have to identify threats, analyze them, and solve problems before they become bigger issues. When a player deals with a tricky situation in real time, they’re practicing the same thinking used to handle security challenges.

Team work

Multiplayer and cooperative games are good for building teamwork, coordination, and communication skills. Just like in incident response teams or security operations, success often comes down to how well people can work together and share information. Gaming often provides a natural environment to practice these skills.

Creative thinking

Some studies link playing video games with creative thinking. Just like cybersecurity professionals, players in strategy games often need to think outside the box to solve challenges and defeat opponents.

How to get started

Starting in cybersecurity requires building knowledge and practical skills.

Gamers can join online communities like forums and Discord servers to ask questions, share resources, and learn from others. Many of these communities host capture the flag (CTF) competitions, which give participants a chance to practice real-world skills, teamwork, and problem-solving while exploring basic cybersecurity concepts. These events can also help build professional connections that could lead to mentorship or job opportunities.

Structured learning and certifications are important next steps. Beginner certifications, such as CompTIA IT Fundamentals, cover the basics of IT and cybersecurity. They provide a credential recognized by employers. Security+ is often the first widely accepted certification for those ready to move beyond beginner-level skills. Together, competitions, programs, and certifications help learners develop practical skills and build a record of achievement.

Although many competitions focus on adults, some are designed to help students learn tech skills and reward top performers with scholarships. One example is CyberPatriot, run by the Air & Space Forces Association. It encourages K-12 students to explore careers in cybersecurity and other STEM fields. The program includes the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, where middle and high school students practice securing virtual networks.

Programs like these help companies identify talent at an early stage and build a workforce for the future.

Another example is the partnership between Co-op, a UK retailer and community organization, and The Hacking Games. The program helps young people develop cybersecurity skills and pursue ethical careers.

“Normalizing talent acquisition beyond traditional routes will make it easier for underrepresented demographics to break into the industry and ultimately create a sector equipped to tackle the industry’s increasingly varied threats,” said Dr Andrea Cullen, CEO, CAPSLOCK.

Building a career in cybersecurity

There are many different jobs in cybersecurity, and some may suit people with a gaming background.

Ethical hacker: Tests systems and networks to find vulnerabilities before attackers do. Experience with games helps because players learn to explore systems, spot patterns, and think like an opponent.

Penetration tester: Strategic thinking, quick decision-making, and adaptability from gaming are valuable in planning and executing tests.

Game security analyst: Protects online platforms by identifying cheats and vulnerabilities. Understanding player behavior helps analysts detect problems, assess weaknesses, and predict user interactions.

Incident response analyst (SOC team member): Works in teams to respond to threats and incidents. Multiplayer and cooperative games help players practice teamwork, communication, and multitasking under pressure.