The state of DMARC adoption: What 10M domains reveal

In this Help Net Security video, John Wilson, Senior Fellow, Threat Research at Fortra, explores the state of DMARC adoption across the top 10 million internet domains. He explains how SPF, DKIM, and DMARC work together to prevent email spoofing, why misconfigurations like “+all” can be dangerous, and why so few organizations have strong DMARC policies in place even though the standard has been around since 2012.

Wilson shares surprising statistics from his research, highlights real-world risks of weak configurations, and uses simple analogies to make complex authentication concepts clear. Whether you manage domains that send email, or those that do not, this talk explains why SPF and DMARC are essential tools for protecting your brand, your users, and the wider internet from phishing and fraud.

