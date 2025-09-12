New infosec products of the week: September 12, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cynomi, DataLocker, Gigamon, Lookout, and Relyance AI.





Cynomi simplifies vendor risk management

Cynomi’s TPRM provides MSPs and MSSPs with a scalable way to deliver these critical services. By cutting vendor assessment times from 7 – 16 hours down to just 1.5 – 4.5 hours, Cynomi TPRM users can work up to 79% faster. This efficiency directly translates into higher profitability, with margins rising up to 20%.

DataLocker boosts data security with DL GO and MySafeConsole

DL GO safeguards data with AES-256 XTS (FIPS 197) hardware encryption and fast, familiar biometrics on both major platforms, Windows Hello (Windows) and Touch ID (macOS), with no drivers required. It works online or offline, and can be enrolled into MySafeConsole (individual/SMB) or tied to SafeConsole (enterprise) when centralized management is needed.

Gigamon Insights delivers agentic AI for threat detection, compliance, and root-cause analysis

Launching with integrations into SIEM and observability platforms from Elastic and Splunk and cloud services from AWS, Gigamon Insights boosts IT productivity by accelerating investigations without manually combing through dashboard data. Analysts can ask questions, query trusted metadata, and receive context-rich insights and recommended actions within the platforms they already use.

Lookout’s AI-powered solution combats SMS phishing attacks

Lookout Smishing AI uses LLMs to evaluate message intent and context—going beyond indicators like malicious URLs or spoofed senders. This enables organizations to detect and prevent threats that evade conventional security tools.

Relyance AI Data Defense Engineer secures AI-driven data

Relyance AI has released Data Defense Engineer, an AI-native feature that works 24/7 to understand, monitor, and protect thousands of data journeys, learns from every interaction, and autonomously enforces policies at machine speed.



