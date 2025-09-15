Static feeds leave intelligence teams reacting to irrelevant or late data

Boards and executives are not asking for another feed of indicators. They want to know whether their organization is being targeted, how exposed they are, and what steps need to be taken. A new report from Flashpoint argues that most current intelligence models cannot keep up with these demands and that primary source collection (PSC) should become the standard approach.

Why current models fall short

Intelligence feeds rely on aggregation of publicly available data or resale of third-party sources. These feeds provide broad visibility but often lack depth and context. Collection is defined by the vendor’s priorities and cadence, not by an organization’s needs. This creates gaps, especially when adversaries operate in closed or invite-only spaces.

The report points out that static feeds leave teams reacting to data that may not be directly relevant. Executives may receive answers that are too general or too late. As a result, intelligence teams remain consumers of information rather than owners of a targeted collection process.

Primary source collection for targeted intelligence

Primary source collection is positioned as the answer to these shortcomings. It means collecting intelligence directly from original sources based on an organization’s specific requirements. Instead of receiving pre-selected data, teams can shape what is gathered, how it is gathered, and when it is delivered.

PSC draws inspiration from government intelligence practices where collection begins with a clearly defined requirement. The process includes source discovery, managed attribution, enrichment, and structured delivery. The goal is not more data, but relevant answers tied to business priorities.

Use cases across the enterprise

The report provides several case studies showing how PSC supports different business functions beyond cyber threat intelligence.

Counterterrorism: Monitoring extremist communications on encrypted platforms helped a commercial provider identify and remove terrorist messaging before it could spread.

Fraud prevention: A global bank used it to anticipate fraud campaigns targeting vulnerable populations. By collecting data from underground markets, the bank disrupted activity before losses occurred.

Executive protection: Real-time monitoring of private or fringe online communities helped identify harassment, doxxing, or even physical threats targeting executives and employees.

Market insight: Organizations tracked insider leaks, emerging sentiment around policies, and influence campaigns that could impact brand perception.

Physical security and crisis monitoring: These capabilities also cover real-world risks, including protests or activist targeting, violent plots in fringe communities, travel risks for executives or site operations, and early warning signs around critical infrastructure or manufacturing sites.

These examples show that PSC is not limited to traditional CTI but extends into fraud, brand protection, compliance, and physical safety.

Operational benefits

The report notes that PSC changes the perception of intelligence teams inside the business. Instead of being seen as passive receivers of vendor data, teams gain ownership. They can adjust collection based on new questions, demonstrate relevance to strategic decisions, and show return on investment.

Key benefits outlined include faster answers, better alignment with business needs, visibility into hard-to-reach spaces, and defensible sourcing. Structured outputs can be integrated directly into workflows, whether through APIs, SIEM/SOAR tools, or fraud engines, without requiring new dashboards.