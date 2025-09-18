QuProtect R3 provides encryption visibility across systems

QuSecure launched QuProtect R3, an integrated, production-ready PQC platform designed to simplify encryption modernization for everyone.

With the platform’s Reconnaissance innovation, a complimentary module for qualified companies, QuProtect R3 delivers visibility into vulnerable encryption across modern, legacy and cloud systems. Security teams that once spent months and millions compiling a cryptographic bill of materials (CBOM) can now discover their encryption landscape in days, prioritize the highest-risk systems and act without disrupting operations.

“Henry Ford, the man who popularized the automobile, famously said, ‘If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.’ Orchestrated Crypto Agility is the automobile of secure communications. QuProtect R3 is that disruptive innovation that simplifies the perceived complexity of PQC and makes it something that takes days rather than years. If an organization is carrying out the migration to PQC in the same way it has performed encryption migrations in the past, it is simply slogging along waiting for that faster horse and paying the price. We strongly believe, and it is part of our values, that discovery and inventory should be a vehicle to help organizations migrate. We have seen too many organizations spend hundreds of thousands of dollars just to get paralyzed in the discovery phase. For this reason, we are making Reconnaissance, our discovery tool, completely free,” said Rebecca Krauthamer, CEO of QuSecure.

Cryptographic debt is critical for organizations to address even if they are not yet ready to migrate to PQC, and that is exactly what Reconnaissance delivers. Cryptographic debt is like using an old lock on your front door (e.g., outdated encryption amassed over time); as it weathers changes it becomes easier to pick, and the longer you wait to replace it, the more at risk you incur. QuSecure also brings crypto-agility to its clients, as the ability to update encryption methods across enterprise networks dynamically, without costly overhauls.

“There are so many varying views on how urgent post-quantum cryptography is, with different standards boards and organizations stating different dates for readiness; it’s truly hard to know when ‘Q-Day’ is really coming,” said Dr. Anton Chuvakin, security advisor at Office of the CISO, Google Cloud. “However, what we do know is that a core facet of a more secure posture is ensuring your encryption and key management are up to date, and that happens to be the first step in preparing for PQC. Cryptographic debt, a term for the mass amounts of the unknown state of an encryption, does need to be addressed to protect from many types of threats — breaches, ransomware and ultimately the arrival of quantum cryptography.”

Why QuProtect R3 now

As the White House issues executive orders, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standardization comes into play, new laws in development at the time of release, and international deadlines accelerate the push toward post-quantum encryption, organizations are struggling with concerns around cost, time, headcount and if they have the right expertise.

With QuProtect R3, all of those concerns are mitigated. “Q-Day,” the colloquial name for the day when cryptographically relevant quantum computers will be able to break asymmetric cryptography, could come at any time. The new compliance requirements for regulated industries are falling into place to prevent further bleed from harvest now, decrypt later attacks.

As environments diversify across cloud, legacy and edge, hidden cryptographic sprawl and outdated encryption threaten to undermine even the best defenses. Traditional security tools, including those focused on endpoints or firewalls, simply cannot see or fix these risks.

Organizations can now maintain cryptographic hygiene at scale while preparing for evolving security threats and compliance requirements. QuProtect R3 identifies and prioritizes quantum-vulnerable cryptography across networks, enabling leaders to create remediation roadmaps as AI threats proliferate and quantum threats approach their industry. Once assets are discovered, organizations can gain active mitigation and real-time reporting insights in the same platform.

“The accelerated growth of quantum computing is a significant threat to enterprise security. To protect against this emerging threat, organizations need trusted partners, proven methodologies and innovative tools that can simplify the path to post-quantum security,” said Tom Patterson, emerging technology lead at Accenture Cybersecurity. “By unifying the discovery and agility processes, Accenture and QuSecure are helping enterprises leverage the new NIST standards to meet today’s encryption challenges and secure their fast-evolving future.”

Three modules, one production ready, integrated platform

QuProtect Reconnaissance Module for continuous discovery and inventory — QuSecure was built on the value that discovery is a critical means to an end and that is why qualified organizations can get this module for free. Gain a comprehensive, live inventory of cryptography in use for data in transit for custom assessments that easily highlight out-of-policy or vulnerable algorithms, providing actionable insights to strengthen security posture. Reconnaissance will help easily and cost-effectively fulfill CBOM requirements.

QuProtect Resilience Module for active mitigation — Fortify entire networks with seamless cryptographic protection for both modern and legacy systems. Low-touch integration enables crypto-agility to update encryption across all devices and systems whether PQC migration is a short-term or long-term plan. Ensure a smooth and speedy transition to PQC and zero trust without disruptions or code changes, even when algorithms are compromised or new standards emerge. With Reconnaissance integrated with Resilience in the platform, QuSecure is the only company that can facilitate a full, cryptographic-aware migration.

QuProtect Reporting Module for real-time insights — Streamline compliance with on-demand visibility and control. Generate a Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) with a single click to ensure compliance with evolving standards like CNSA 2.0, CNSSP 15 and GDPR, while maintaining full transparency over cryptographic inventory on the network.

Depth and detail without complexity

QuProtect R3 reduces manual cryptographic auditing by simplifying the discovery and cataloging of cryptographic certificates, algorithms and protocols in use across distributed enterprise networks and data centers. It also helps organizations gain visibility into cryptographic practices of SaaS providers and cloud vendors by monitoring traffic at network gateways, addressing third-party risk management.

By identifying problematic cryptographic configurations before they impact operations — such as expiring certificates, unauthorized certificate authorities or weak encryption protocols — QuProtect R3 prevents security incidents and service disruptions.

The platform’s standards-based approach makes it simple to replace weak algorithms, enforce encryption policies and prepare for both AI-driven threats and quantum attacks, without ripping and replacing existing infrastructure or requiring deep cryptography expertise.