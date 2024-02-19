The double-edged sword of zero trust

In an era defined by relentless cyber threats and evolving attack vectors, traditional security models are proving increasingly inadequate to safeguard sensitive information. Unlike conventional systems that often rely on perimeter defenses, zero trust adopts a more discerning philosophy, treating every user, device, and transaction as untrusted by default. This model encourages the implementation of robust access controls, multi-factor authentication, encryption, and continuous monitoring.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which cybersecurity experts emphasize the importance of zero trust in the context of cybersecurity, underscoring its crucial role in mitigating the risks posed by cyber threats and evolving attack vectors.

Complete videos