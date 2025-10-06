Proxmox Mail Gateway: Open-source email security solution reaches version 9.0

First released in 2005, the open-source Proxmox Mail Gateway has become a widely adopted mail proxy, positioned between the firewall and the internal mail server to stop threats before they reach users. The platform delivers anti-spam and antivirus filtering to help organizations counter email-borne risks such as malware, Trojans, and phishing campaigns.

What’s new in Proxmox Mail Gateway 9.0

Debian 13 “Trixie” at the core

The latest release of Proxmox Mail Gateway is built on Debian 13 “Trixie,” which brings updated packages, stronger hardware support, and better security. Version 9.0 also introduces Linux kernel 6.14 as the stable default, giving organizations improved compatibility and performance out of the box. On top of that, the platform now includes the latest versions of ClamAV (1.4.3) and SpamAssassin (4.0.2).

A redesigned quarantine interface for mobile

Managing quarantined messages is now easier on smartphones and tablets. The interface has been rebuilt with the Rust-based Yew framework, offering a faster, and more user-friendly experience than before.

More flexible authentication and SSO

Authentication and SSO features have taken a big step forward in this release. OpenID Connect realms are now fully configurable through the graphical user interface, with support for claim mappings and default role assignments for auto-provisioned users. This makes it easier to integrate with popular identity and access management platforms.

Security enhancements and smarter filtering

Proxmox Mail Gateway 9.0 also tightens defenses with several hardening measures. The Content-Type filtering engine has been updated to handle new MIME type definitions for Microsoft executables, helping ensure that high-risk files continue to be reliably blocked before they reach end users.

Availability

Proxmox Mail Gateway 9.0 is available for download here. The ISO image contains the complete feature-set and can be installed on bare-metal using the installation wizard. Upgrades from version 8.2 to 9.0 are supported and a detailed migration guide is available. It is also possible to install the solution on top of Debian or as a container appliance inside Proxmox VE.

