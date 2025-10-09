Turning the human factor into your strongest cybersecurity defense

In this Help Net Security video, Jacob Martens, Field CISO at Upwind Security, explores one of cybersecurity’s most enduring challenges: the human factor behind breaches. Despite advances in technology, most attacks still begin with people, not code. He explains how tactics like phishing and social engineering continue to succeed by exploiting human emotions such as urgency, fear, and even friendliness.

Martens highlights how burnout, complex controls, and lack of engagement make organizations more vulnerable, and shares practical strategies for turning employees from weak links into strong defenders.

When leaders connect security to every role, make training engaging, and design controls with usability in mind, they can transform the human element from a liability into a competitive advantage.