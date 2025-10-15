Harmonic Security targets AI data risks with Model Context Protocol Gateway

Harmonic Security announced Model Context Protocol (MCP) Gateway, a developer-friendly, locally installed gateway that gives security teams complete visibility and control over their organization’s agentic AI ecosystem.

The solution intercepts all MCP traffic enabling security teams to discover what clients and servers are in use, enforce granular policies to block risky actions, and apply Harmonic’s sensitive data models to prevent the exfiltration of critical intellectual property and other sensitive information.

Without visibility or controls, sensitive data can move between AI tools and company systems unchecked. MCP is designed to boost transparency and consistency of this data via an open standard that defines how AI models (like LLMs) can securely interact with external systems, tools, and data sources.

With a common ‘language’ and framework for connecting an AI model to applications, APIs, and company data, MCP will boost consistency and security across the industry, enabling the AI eco system to flourish.

“The rise of agentic AI is creating a new, invisible attack surface within the enterprise. The risks are far greater than simple data leakage; security leaders are now facing sophisticated threats like workflow hijacking via prompt injection, credential theft from rogue servers, and tool poisoning,” said Bryan Woolgar-O’Neil, CTO at Harmonic Security.

“MCP is a much-needed open standard which will boost adoption of agentic AI across the industry, but security teams lack the governance they expect over this new workflow channel. Harmonic MCP Gateway fixes that via a lightweight, developer-friendly gateway that gives security teams visibility into MCP usage and the ability to set real controls, blocking risky clients or data flows before something slips through. It enables security teams to move from reactive alerting to proactive prevention,” Woolgar-O’Neil continued.

“Every security leader I know is trying to get ahead of AI-driven workflows. It’s exciting to see Harmonic tackling this head-on, so teams can be confident to innovate safely,” Michael Janielis, Senior Principal, Information Security Architect at Advisor360, concluded.