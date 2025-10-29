Scammers target international students by threatening their visa status

In 2025, the U.S. government revoked thousands of visas from international students, often without warning or explanation. According to a newly released study, this opened a door for scammers. Posing as government officials, police, or university staff, they took advantage of students’ fear of losing their status. Researchers interviewed students to learn how they experience these scams and what universities can do to help.

Scams that hit international students

Scammers approach students through common communication channels. Half said they received scams by email or text, and almost as many said by phone. More than 40 percent of scams involved fake job offers or financial requests. Around a third concerned fraudulent government messages tied to visas or taxes.

Money theft was the most common goal. Some scams claimed unpaid tolls or delivery fees. Others offered prizes or employment that required small upfront payments. Students also described phone calls from people pretending to work for immigration enforcement, creating panic and rushed responses.

Attackers used two main tactics: pressure and reward. A quarter of respondents said they faced threats or time limits, while another quarter said the message promised benefits such as gift cards or job openings.

How students responded

Most students deleted suspicious messages or ended the call once they sensed trouble. Still, two-thirds admitted to opening a scam email or answering a call before realizing what was happening. One in four said an account had been compromised, and nearly one in five lost money or personal data.

Some said the messages looked convincing because they used university addresses or copied logos from trusted brands. Others said scams arrived at the worst possible moment, such as right after a missed toll payment or while waiting for a delivery.

Distinguishing scams from legitimate communication was often difficult. Job seekers said they had to pick up calls from unknown numbers since recruiters sometimes used personal phones. That blurred the line between genuine contact and deception.

What happens afterward

Reactions varied. Some students deleted the messages and blocked senders. Others alerted university IT staff. A few filed reports with federal agencies, though most said they were unsure how or doubted that it would change the outcome.

Several warned friends or classmates instead, creating informal alert networks. Personal contacts were viewed as the most trusted and helpful resource. About a third mentioned their school’s IT office as a possible place to turn, but few knew of other campus programs focused on scams.

Almost none said they would contact local police. Some feared that doing so could complicate their visa status or attract unwanted attention.

Barriers that keep victims silent

The study found that several factors keep international students from speaking up after a scam. Many are unsure how official communication works in the United States or what kind of personal information they should share. That uncertainty makes it hard to tell when a message is fake.

Fear is another major reason. Students worry that reporting a scam could draw attention to their visa status or financial situation. Some stay quiet because they do not want to be seen as careless or at fault. The stress of keeping up with visa rules and financial paperwork adds to that hesitation.

Dependence on the visa system also increases the pressure. A student’s ability to stay in the country often depends on showing financial stability, so even a small loss can feel dangerous. Combined, these factors make students less likely to report scams or ask for help, which allows the problem to continue.

Time for a unified campus scam response

Researchers shared a set of steps universities can take to better protect international students from scams. They suggest creating a single online site with examples of common scams, tips on protecting personal information, and links to basic cybersecurity training.

They recommend adding real-time help through IT help desks so students can check suspicious messages right away. Reporting should be easy through text, web, or app options, giving security teams a broader view of what students are seeing.

Since students often ask friends for advice, universities could set up moderated anonymous online spaces where they can share suspicious messages safely. Regular updates and training would keep both staff and students aware of new scam tactics.

The researchers also advise universities to help students contact law enforcement when needed and to make sure campus reporting works alongside, not instead of, official channels.