What shadow AI means for your company’s security

In this Help Net Security video, Peled Eldan‏, Head of Research at XM Cyber, explains the hidden risks of shadow AI. He describes how employees often use unapproved AI tools at work to save time or solve problems, even when approved tools are available. This behavior, though common, can lead to serious issues such as data leaks, compliance violations, and security blind spots.

Eldan outlines how sensitive company or client data can leave the organization’s control once it’s entered into third-party AI platforms. He also discusses the impact on industries with strict regulations, where even one mistake can cause major penalties.

To reduce these risks, he recommends building practical AI policies, offering useful approved tools, and improving visibility into how AI is used across the company. The video emphasizes that shadow AI is now a widespread challenge requiring both trust and oversight.