Product showcase: PrivacyHawk for iOS helps users track and remove personal data from data brokers

Every interaction online, from signing up for a newsletter to making a purchase, leaves a trace. These traces are collected by data brokers and resold to advertisers, analytics firms, or, in some cases, criminals on the dark web. As personal information is shared more widely, the risk of phishing, spam, scams, and identity theft increases.

PrivacyHawk focuses on reducing this digital footprint by identifying where personal data is exposed and helping remove it before it can be misused.

How it works

After downloading the app from the Apple App Store, users select the email account they want to protect. PrivacyHawk scans the account and identifies companies and services that may collect or share personal data. On the Free plan, users can choose up to 10 companies monthly for which PrivacyHawk will submit removal or “do not sell” requests.

The service scans public and private data sources, including data broker lists and marketing databases, to locate exposed information such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, and other identifiers. When exposures are found, PrivacyHawk initiates opt-out or deletion requests automatically, reducing the need for manual outreach.

PrivacyHawk also provides a Privacy Score, shown on a 300–850 scale. The score reflects the volume and severity of data exposure and gives users a way to track changes as removals are completed.

Additional privacy tools

In addition to data removal, PrivacyHawk includes an Unsubscribe feature for managing marketing emails and newsletters. It identifies promotional senders, submits opt-out requests, and tracks their status within the app. Reducing these emails also limits how often an email address is used for marketing or tracking.

Pricing

PrivacyHawk offers tiered subscriptions based on the level of protection required.

The Free plan includes an initial privacy scan and a limited number of opt-out requests. The Premium plan adds ongoing data removal with unlimited opt-outs and monthly re-scanning for new exposures. The Platinum plan includes identity monitoring, dark web alerts, and identity theft recovery support.

Plans are available with monthly or annual billing, and family options extend coverage to multiple users.