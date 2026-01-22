OpenWrt One gains support for running Debian

Debian now runs on the OpenWrt One hardware platform following recent engineering work by Collabora.

OpenWrt One is a developer focused router designed to support embedded Linux work on standardized hardware. The platform serves as a reference device for the OpenWrt community and includes open hardware documentation intended to support system bring up and software development.

The work required enabling Debian to boot and operate on the device’s hardware. Engineers addressed low level platform support, bootloader configuration, and system initialization so the operating system could run reliably on OpenWrt One. The result is a Debian system that runs directly on the hardware without additional abstraction layers.

Running Debian on OpenWrt One allows developers to use a general purpose Linux distribution on router class hardware. This opens the device to development workflows that rely on Debian’s packaging system and software ecosystem, including systems programming, networking software development, and security research.

The project is open source and available now on GitHub.