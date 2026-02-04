Apple Xcode 26.3 adds coding agent support from OpenAI and Anthropic

Apple released Xcode 26.3 with new agentic coding capabilities designed to let AI systems carry out development tasks inside the IDE. The release supports agents such as Anthropic’s Claude Agent and OpenAI’s Codex.

Coding agents can break down tasks, make decisions based on a project’s architecture, and use built-in tools to carry out work.

“Agentic coding supercharges productivity and creativity, streamlining the development workflow so developers can focus on innovation,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations, said.

The release expands on intelligence features introduced in Xcode 26, which added a coding assistant for writing and editing in Swift. In Xcode 26.3, coding agents gain access to more of Xcode’s capabilities. Agents such as Claude Agent and Codex can collaborate throughout the entire development life cycle.

Coding agents can search documentation, explore file structures, and update project settings. They can also verify their work visually by capturing Xcode Previews and iterating through builds and fixes.

Apple also added support for the Model Context Protocol, an open standard that allows additional AI models and tools to connect with Xcode.

Xcode 26.3 is available as a release candidate for members of the Apple Developer Program.