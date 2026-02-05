Police shut down global DDoS operation, arrest 20-year-old

Police officers from Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime (CBZC) have arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of carrying out global DDoS attacks targeting high-profile and strategically important websites.

Arrest (Source: Poland’s Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime)

The suspect faces six criminal charges, including disrupting IT systems and obtaining specialized software designed to conduct cyberattacks. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

“The 20-year-old confessed to most of the charges and was bailed after providing a formal statement,” the CBZC said in an announcement.

The attacks were carried out using C2 stressers and Command and Control Nodes (CNC), which work together within a multi-layered botnet control architecture.

During the investigation, officers searched the suspect’s apartment and seized computer equipment used in the attacks, dismantling the IT setup used to host and distribute DDoS tools.

Investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests have not been ruled out.