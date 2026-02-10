Microsoft tightens Windows security with app transparency and user consent

Microsoft is strengthening default protections in Windows through two security initiatives, Windows Baseline Security Mode and User Transparency and Consent.

User Transparency and Consent

User Transparency and Consent introduces a structured approach to how Windows presents security decisions to users. The operating system will prompt users when applications request access to sensitive resources such as files, cameras, or microphones, and when installers attempt to add additional software.

Permission decisions are recorded so they can be reviewed and changed later. Applications and AI agents are also expected to meet higher transparency standards.

Windows Baseline Security Mode

Windows Baseline Security Mode moves Windows toward operating with runtime integrity safeguards enabled by default. Under this approach, the operating system allows only properly signed applications, services, and drivers to run.

The safeguards are intended to protect system integrity by limiting unauthorized changes during operation. Users and IT administrators retain the ability to approve exceptions for specific applications when operational requirements call for it.

“Developers can check whether these protections are active and whether any exceptions have been granted, giving them insight into the conditions under which their applications run,” Logan Iyer, Distinguished Engineer, VP at Microsoft said.

Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative

The updates fall under Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative and align with the Windows Resiliency Initiative, which focuses on helping organizations prevent, manage, and recover from security incidents.

Earlier security controls such as Smart App Control and Administrator protection established the foundation for these efforts.

Microsoft said the rollout will follow a phased approach guided by defined principles. The company is working with developers, enterprises, and ecosystem partners as the updates are introduced. The goal is to support a measured transition as organizations and software vendors adapt to the updated security model.

“We’re excited to see Microsoft’s commitment to hardening desktop app security by making app behavior more transparent and strengthening security by default. As more people continue to rely on SaaS apps, agents and AI-driven tools, clarity and consent at the operating system level are critical to protecting sensitive data without adding friction,” said Jacob DePriest, CISO and CIO at 1Password.