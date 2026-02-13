New infosec products of the week: February 13, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Armis, Black Duck, Portnox, and SpecterOps.

Armis Centrix brings unified, AI-driven application security to the SDLC

Armis has announced Armis Centrix for Application Security, which unifies application security across an organization’s software development lifecycle. The technology helps security teams secure code as a next-generation attack vector to fortify organizations’ defenses and protect against cyber threats.

BloodHound Scentry helps organizations reduce identity risk and close attack paths

SpecterOps has announced BloodHound Scentry, a new service designed to help customers accelerate their APM practice and reduce identity risk. BloodHound Scentry combines the power of BloodHound Enterprise with SpecterOps tradecraft experts and practitioners to provide customers with tailored guidance for attack path remediation, advanced analysis for emerging threats, and privilege zone design to protect critical assets.

Portnox expands ZTNA with passwordless access for RDP, SSH, and enterprise consoles

Portnox has unveiled a major expansion of its zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution, extending credential-free access beyond web and on-premises applications to include enterprise console-based applications.

Black Duck expands Polaris platform with unified, automated security across all major SCMs

Black Duck has announced the availability of a set of enhanced Black Duck Polaris Platform integrations across all major source code management (SCM) platforms, including GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket. The Polaris Platform is an integrated, software-as-a-service application security platform powered by the static application security testing, software composition analysis, and dynamic application security testing engines.