Microsoft equips CISOs and AI risk leaders with a new security tool

Microsoft released Security Dashboard for AI in public preview for enterprise environments. The dashboard aggregates posture and real-time risk signals from Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Entra, and Microsoft Purview into a single view within security tools.

Security Dashboard for AI in browser (Source: Microsoft)

“The dashboard equips CISOs and AI risk leaders with a governance tool to discover agents and AI apps, track AI posture and drift, and correlate risk signals to investigate and act across their entire AI ecosystem,” Amanda Lowe, Sr. Product Manager at Microsoft, explains.

Alongside signal aggregation, the dashboard includes an inventory of AI assets. The inventory covers AI agents, models, MCP servers, and applications, including Microsoft AI services integrated with Entra, Defender, and Purview, as well as third-party AI models and applications.

AI-related security risks are presented in a consolidated view, with support from Security Copilot for investigation and prioritization. Through natural language queries, security teams can identify unmanaged or shadow AI agents, review related activity, and explore risk context tied to specific assets.

The dashboard also evaluates how AI security controls are applied within an organization and provides recommendations linked to identified risks. These recommendations can be assigned to relevant users, supporting coordinated remediation and ongoing risk management as AI systems change over time.

The Security Dashboard for AI is available to organizations that use eligible Microsoft security products. Organizations that already secure AI workloads through Microsoft security tooling can access the dashboard during the public preview period.