Cybersecurity jobs available right now: February 17, 2026

Chief Security Officer

Seven Eleven Club & Hotels | India | On-site

As a Chief Security Officer, you will oversee physical, operational, and cybersecurity programs, protect sensitive data and infrastructure, and assess risks to prevent incidents. You will lead incident response, ensure compliance with safety and data privacy regulations, educate staff on security best practices, advise leadership and the board, and manage day-to-day security operations, personnel, surveillance systems, and access controls.

Cryptography Expert

IDEMIA | France | On-site

As a Cryptography Expert, you will mprove chip security based on certification feedback, integrate and verify cryptographic mechanisms and countermeasures, and stay current on evolving attack techniques. You will balance security with system constraints, support validation and certification efforts, collaborate across engineering teams, and contribute to technology and design methodology improvements.

Cyber Security Analyst

CyPro | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will support security assessments by creating deliverable templates, assist with developing security policies and controls, monitor and analyze security incidents, collaborate with clients on security needs, and help prepare clear reports and presentations.

Cyber Threat Landscape Researcher

Check Point Software | Israel | On-site

As a Cyber Threat Landscape Researcher, you will analyze cyber threat actors and emerging trends, monitor underground and open sources, and execute the full intelligence lifecycle from collection to validation. You will turn raw data into high-confidence insights, produce threat assessments, maintain trusted intelligence sources, and identify long-term shifts in adversary behavior.

Cyber Security Engineer

Sécheron | Italy | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will ensure compliance with railway security standards, support product certifications, and coordinate with regulators and certification bodies. You will conduct penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and security audits across hybrid OT/IT environments, manage product security incidents and responsible disclosure, track remediation efforts, and support post-incident analysis and continuous improvement.

Cyber Security Manager

Tuesday Health | USA | Remote

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will lead the enterprise security program aligned with HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, and HITRUST CSF, own risk management and executive reporting, and enforce secure coding standards. You will ensure security controls across CI/CD pipelines, identity and access management, and data protection, including DLP, encryption, and key management in Azure Key Vault.

Cyber Security Operations Engineer

Intertec Systems | UAE | On-site

As a Cyber Security Operations Engineer, you will handle L2 incident response and investigations, manage and tune security controls, monitor platform health, support patching and upgrades, and contribute to reporting, compliance, and post-incident reviews.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Mercor | USA | Remote

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will evaluate AI models by probing them with adversarial inputs to surface vulnerabilities and enhance safety. You will generate high-quality human data by annotating failures and classifying vulnerabilities, while applying structured frameworks and benchmarks to ensure consistent testing. You will also document findings in a reproducible manner to produce actionable reports and datasets for customers.

Cybersecurity Developer

Alpitronic | Italy | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Developer, you will design and build secure software mechanisms, monitor and remediate vulnerabilities, and support secure coding standards across the product lifecycle. You will integrate and configure security controls, document and debug software, and work with technical documentation for microprocessors and microcontrollers.

Data Loss Prevention Specialist

Ubank | Australia | On-site

As a Data Loss Prevention Specialist, you will operate and optimize DLP and information protection tools, analyze incidents and drive remediation, and deliver clear reporting on data protection effectiveness. You will act as a trusted advisor to the business and collaborate with security teams and vendors to improve risk posture and tool performance.

Engineer 2, Cyber Security Engineer

Comcast | India | On-site

As an Engineer 2, Cyber Security Engineer, you will support security architects in designing and implementing controls across networks, systems, and infrastructure, including firewalls, IDS, and endpoint protections. You will build, configure, operate, and maintain security measures, conduct technical reviews and vulnerability testing, support security policies and standards, and apply strong expertise in networking, protocols, secure routing, DNS, automation, and large-scale, high-availability environments.

Head of Cybersecurity

Accent Group | Australia | On-site

As a Head of Cybersecurity, you will define and deliver the cybersecurity roadmap aligned with business objectives, lead and mentor a high-performing team, and drive a proactive, risk-based security culture. You will oversee risk management, security architecture, incident response, and compliance programs, ensuring effective protection, regulatory alignment, and coordinated responses to security events.

NMC Cyber Security Detection Engineer

Police Digital Service | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a NMC Cyber Security Detection Engineer, you will develop, deploy, and maintain SIEM detection rules, stay current on threat actor TTPs, and collaborate across NMC teams to ensure effective detections. You will build custom solutions, optimize log collection, document detection logic for analysts, and scope, test, and implement new SIEM data connectors.

Principal Engineer Threat Intelligence

Infineon Technologies | Germany | Hybrid

As a Principal Engineer Threat Intelligence, you will design and scale internal applications and automation to support intelligence ingestion, enrichment, correlation, and reporting. You will guide implementation efforts while monitoring and analyzing threats from OSINT, dark web, and proprietary sources, conducting deep research on threat actors, TTPs, and emerging vulnerabilities.

Principal Threat Intel Incident Commander

Huntress | USA | Remote

As a Principal Threat Intel Incident Commander, you will lead rapid response incidents end to end, coordinating across teams and driving resolution. You will research emerging adversary tradecraft to inform hunt missions, aggregate threat data into customer and marketing reports that demonstrate Huntress’ value.

Red Team Operator Associate

SMBC Group | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Red Team Operator Associate, you will lead red team engagements and adversary emulations, perform web, infrastructure, Active Directory, and cloud penetration testing, and develop attack chains aligned with MITRE ATT&CK. You will collaborate in purple team exercises, customize C2 frameworks, and build custom offensive tools and vulnerabilities.

Senior AI Platform Security Engineer

BMW Group | Germany | On-site

As a Senior AI Platform Security Engineer, you will define security architecture, standards, and policies for scalable AI platforms, design layered defenses against AI-specific threats, and own the security lifecycle for LLMs and agents. You will collaborate with legal and compliance teams on governance, and drive operational excellence through KPIs, reliability, and secure scaling.

Senior AI Security Architect

NVIDIA | Israel | On-site

As a Senior AI Security Architect, you will define the secure SDLC for NVIDIA Networking AI products, guide the safe use of AI tools in development, and support architecture and R&D teams in building secure AI solutions. You will perform threat modeling, provide security architecture recommendations, and mentor teams on AI security best practices.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Bihr | France | On-site

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will reduce organizational risk by building and optimizing SIEM and SOAR detections and automation, improving MTTD and MTTR. You will investigate threats across endpoint, network, identity, and cloud environments, support incident response, track security KPIs, and ensure compliance with regulatory and SLA requirements.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer (Detection / IR)

Pellera Technologies | USA | Remote

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer (Detection / IR), you will support enterprise cloud security platforms such as SIEM, EDR, and vulnerability management, act as the technical liaison between clients and the SOC, and lead threat hunting using the MITRE ATT&CK framework. You will build advanced detection and hunting use cases, manage alerts and incidents with EDR/XDR tools, and conduct incident response, root cause analysis, and post-incident reporting in collaboration with stakeholders and compliance teams.

Senior Information Security Engineer

Squarepoint | Canada | On-site

As a Senior Information Security Engineer, you will strengthen security across network, system, cloud, email, and data domains, advise IT projects on risk mitigation, and design security architectures to protect critical assets. You will manage and optimize security tools, support Security Operations, and conduct threat modeling and risk assessments to drive proactive security improvements.

Senior Principal Offensive Security Engineer

Oracle | Ireland | On-site

As a Senior Principal Offensive Security Engineer, you will conduct deep source code audits, reverse-engineer file formats and protocols, and develop custom tools such as fuzzers to uncover complex vulnerabilities. You will apply novel techniques to assess new and existing services, guide broader security initiatives, disclose findings to third-party vendors, and design systems that scale offensive security impact while collaborating with service teams to identify risks and recommend mitigations.

Senior Product Security Engineer

TRM Labs | USA | Remote

As a Senior Product Security Engineer, you will lead application security reviews and threat modeling across design, code, and testing, while developing automated testing and a mature Secure SDLC. You will own application vulnerability management, coordinate penetration testing, support engineering teams with security best practices, and develop and maintain the bug bounty program.

Senior Security Engineer, Application Security

1Password | Canada | Remote

As a Senior Security Engineer, Application Security, you will design, build, and scale security solutions for the vulnerability management program, develop tools to correlate and prioritize findings across data sources, and create dashboards and metrics tailored to technical, business, compliance, and executive audiences.

Senior Security Penetration Tester

AGAPI | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Security Penetration Tester, you will conduct full-spectrum testing across web, mobile, cloud, and internal environments, with focus on API security, authentication, and IAM. You will chain vulnerabilities into realistic attack scenarios, demonstrate business impact with reproducible PoCs, deliver reports with actionable remediation guidance, and continuously integrate new threat actor TTPs into testing.