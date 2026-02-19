Poland restricts Chinese-made cars at protected military sites

Poland’s military leadership has decided that cars manufactured in the People’s Republic of China will no longer cross the gates of sensitive military bases.

The decision follows a risk analysis focused on the growing integration of digital systems in cars and the potential for uncontrolled acquisition and use of data by those systems.

The new rules also prohibit connecting official phones to infotainment systems in China-made cars. They also apply to other motor vehicles equipped with built-in or additional devices capable of recording position, image, or sound.

“These regulations do not apply to publicly accessible military installations, such as hospitals, clinics, libraries, prosecutor’s offices, or garrison clubs. Official vehicles and military equipment owned by the Polish Armed Forces are also exempt from the restrictions,” Col. Marek Pietrzak said in the statement.

The General Staff describes the measures as preventive and aligned with practices used by NATO countries and other allies to maintain high standards of defense infrastructure protection.

Bans on Chinese technology are not new, with a growing number of countries restricting certain components over security concerns.