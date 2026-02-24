Windows 365 for Agents brings managed cloud PCs to autonomous workflows

Microsoft’s Windows 365 for Agents is a cloud platform that gives AI agents secure access to cloud PCs. It lets builders run copilots, agents, and automated workflows in Windows environments without managing infrastructure. The platform includes security, policy controls, scalability, and visibility so agents can browse websites, process data, and complete tasks inside a managed cloud PC.

“Windows 365 is designed to support a broad spectrum of agent solutions, operating systems, and data access controls, empowering agent makers to innovate freely. This future-ready approach ensures that as agentic computer use needs evolve, Windows 365 will be ready to support them,” Elaine You, Agentic AI PM at Microsoft, said.

Windows 365 for Agents (Source: Microsoft)

How Windows 365 is built

Windows 365 is built on enterprise capabilities that form the foundation of the service. Its hosted on behalf architecture uses single instance Azure virtual machines that run in Microsoft’s subscription. These virtual machines are managed through Microsoft Intune, secured with Microsoft Entra ID, and connected through reverse connect transport.

Microsoft Entra ID handles authentication and Conditional Access policies based on location, risk, and device compliance. Cloud PCs can be Entra joined or hybrid joined to on premises Active Directory Domain Services.

Cloud PCs are provisioned and scaled automatically when a license is assigned and a provisioning policy is defined. Administrators can enroll them in Intune to configure policies, deploy applications, and manage settings.

Client devices and cloud PCs establish outbound connections to the Microsoft Cloud, so inbound ports are not required. Connectivity uses technologies such as STUN and TURN to maintain reliable access across network environments.

Agent platform capabilities

Windows 365 for Agents enables agents to operate in dedicated cloud PC environments so they can execute tasks and interact with enterprise systems and applications within defined security boundaries.

It runs on Azure virtual machine infrastructure and uses Microsoft Intune for device management and Microsoft Entra ID for identity.

“Beyond creating a cloud PC platform for AI agent workloads, Windows 365 for Agents introduces a set of capabilities designed to make agent workloads secure, scalable and cost-efficient. These enhancements go beyond simply running AI agents on cloud PCs—they optimize how agents are provisioned, managed and controlled, while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance,” Microsoft explained in a blog post.

Agents draw from shared cloud PC pools grouped by team or workload instead of using fixed one to one assignments. Capacity can be pre provisioned or scheduled based on demand.

Through a check in and check out model, agents use a cloud PC to complete a task and return it when finished, which supports resource efficiency and usage based billing.

Windows 365 for Agents provides programmatic interfaces that allow builders to create, access, manage, and monitor cloud PCs through Agent 365 tooling.

Computer using agents rely on AI vision to interpret screen content, plan actions, and execute steps. They can adapt to user interface changes while running within the same cloud PC environment.

Human in the loop controls allow users to take control during execution to make decisions or enter credentials, then return control to the agent.

Each agent operates with a unique Microsoft Entra Agent ID authenticated with cryptographic credentials, and audit logs distinguish agent activity from human activity.