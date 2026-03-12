WhatsApp is giving parents peace of mind over their kids’ privacy

WhatsApp has introduced parent-managed accounts designed for pre-teens, giving parents and guardians new controls over contacts, group participation, and how the app is used.

These accounts are limited to messaging and calling and do not include access to features such as Meta AI, location sharing, or disappearing messages in individual chats.

Parents must have the child’s phone and their own device nearby to link the accounts. After setup, the parent or guardian manages the account, including deciding who can contact it and which groups the user can join.

Parents can also review message requests from unknown contacts and adjust the account’s privacy settings.

“The new parental controls and settings are gated by a parent PIN on the managed device. Only parents can access and change privacy settings, ensuring they are empowered to tailor their family’s experience,” the company said.

WhatsApp also stated that personal conversations remain protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning neither the company nor outside parties can see or hear them. Parents will receive notifications about key activity on managed accounts, such as when a new contact is added or when a message request is received.

Meta recently introduced additional security features aimed at protecting users from scams and intrusions. On WhatsApp, the company added an extra layer of protection beyond the app’s existing authentication options.