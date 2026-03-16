Microsoft Edge 146 adds IP privacy and local network access controls

Microsoft Edge version 146 (Stable) became available on March 13, 2026, bringing updates to tracking protection, IP privacy, and enterprise network security policies.

One change affects tracking prevention in InPrivate browsing. InPrivate windows use the same tracking prevention level configured for standard browsing sessions. The separate option that previously allowed a different tracking setting for private windows has been removed.

The release expands Private IP, part of the Edge Secure Network capability. The feature routes traffic from known trackers through Microsoft’s Secure Network infrastructure, limiting the ability of websites to identify users through their IP address.

Microsoft also modified the Clear Browsing Data interface. Passwords are no longer included in the list of items that can be removed when clearing browsing data. Password management remains separate within the browser’s password manager.

For enterprise environments, the update introduces new Local Network Access (LNA) policies. These controls allow administrators to manage when websites can send requests to devices on a user’s local network. Organizations can define trusted IP address ranges and allow or block specific sites from accessing local network endpoints.

The release adds policies that allow administrators to prefer specific TLS cipher suites and key exchange algorithms, providing additional control over encryption behavior in managed deployments.

Edge 146 also incorporates security fixes from the Chromium project, addressing known browser vulnerabilities and maintaining compatibility with upstream security updates.