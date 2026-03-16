Hackers tried to breach Poland’s nuclear research centre

Poland’s National Centre for Nuclear Research (NCBJ) thwarted a cyberattack targeting its IT infrastructure. The attempted intrusion was detected and blocked before attackers could compromise systems or disrupt operations.

“No production, operational, or research processes were disrupted, and the MARIA reactor is operating safely and smoothly, at full power,” said Prof. Jakub Kupecki, Director of the National Centre for Nuclear Research.

The National Centre for Nuclear Research is one of the largest scientific institutes in Central Europe and a leading research centre in Poland. The institute conducts both basic and applied research in nuclear energy, subatomic physics, and related scientific fields.

Following the detection of the attack, the research centre began working closely with national cybersecurity authorities and other relevant services to analyse the event and strengthen protections.

“The situation continues to be monitored by the relevant services and security teams,” the NCBJ stated.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, Polish officials said early indicators point to possible activity originating from Iran.

Poland has been a frequent target of cyberattacks against critical infrastructure in recent years, with many incidents attributed to threat actors linked to Russia.